ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA Playoffs continue, as the Cleveland Cavaliers look to even the series on the road in Game 4 after a dominant performance in Game 3 to keep themselves in the series. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Cavaliers-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers and Pacers head into a pivotal Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with Indiana holding a 2-1 series lead. Cleveland bounced back in Game 3, dominating 126-104 behind Donovan Mitchell’s 43-point explosion and the return of key players Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, who helped the Cavs control the paint and the boards. Indiana, led by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, will look to regroup after a physical loss and protect home court. Expect a high-intensity battle as the Pacers try to regain momentum while the Cavs aim to even the series and reclaim control.

Here are the Pacers-Cavaliers NBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Cavaliers-Pacers Game 4 Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -5 (-112)

Moneyline: -210

Indiana Pacers: +5 (-108)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 231.5 (-106)

Under: 231.5 (-114)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 8:00 PM ET /5:00 PM PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Cavaliers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to win and cover the spread against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the semifinals, building on the momentum of their dominant Game 3 performance. With the return of key players Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De’Andre Hunter, the Cavs finally showcased their full potential, overwhelming Indiana 126-104 on the road. Donovan Mitchell continued his postseason brilliance, dropping 43 points, while Mobley and Jarrett Allen controlled the paint and glass, combining for 37 points and 25 rebounds. Cleveland’s defense suffocated the Pacers, limiting Tyrese Haliburton to just two field goals and dominating the rebounding battle 58-34.

Oddsmakers have responded to Cleveland’s resurgence, installing them as favorites for Game 4, with the spread moving in their favor as public confidence grows. The Cavaliers’ depth and size advantage, especially with a healthy frontcourt, present a matchup nightmare for Indiana’s smaller lineup. Cleveland’s ability to generate second-chance points and protect the rim, coupled with Mitchell’s elite scoring, gives them a clear edge. With their full rotation back and the urgency to even the series before heading home, expect the Cavaliers to maintain their defensive intensity and offensive balance, leading to another convincing win and a cover against the spread in Indianapolis.

Why the Pacers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Despite their Game 3 setback, the Indiana Pacers are in a strong position to win or at least cover the spread against the Cavaliers in Game 4. Indiana has already proven they can handle Cleveland’s pressure, taking the first two games of the series-including a dramatic 120-119 comeback win on the road, capped by Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winning three-pointer. Back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Pacers benefit from their raucous home crowd and a bench that has consistently outperformed Cleveland’s reserves, with Bennedict Mathurin providing a major spark and scoring punch off the bench in Game 3. The Pacers’ ability to regroup after a poor start in Game 3, briefly taking the lead in the second quarter, shows their resilience and capacity to adjust on the fly.

Indiana’s offensive identity is built on pace and three-point shooting, and while they struggled from deep in Game 3, their season-long numbers suggest positive regression is likely. The Cavaliers’ recent reliance on a 3-2 zone defense may not be as effective if Indiana’s shooters find their rhythm. Additionally, Haliburton is unlikely to repeat his playoff career-low scoring performance, given his proven clutch credentials and playmaking ability. With the spread moving in Cleveland’s favor, Indiana’s underdog status provides extra value for bettors. Expect the Pacers to capitalize on their home-court advantage, bench depth, and a bounce-back from their stars to keep this matchup close-and potentially even the series out of reach for Cleveland.

Final Cavaliers-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter Game 4 as 5-point favorites on the road against the Indiana Pacers, aiming to tie the series at 2-2. Cleveland’s dominant Game 3 win showcased their full potential, with Donovan Mitchell’s scoring surge and the healthy returns of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland making a significant impact. The Cavaliers’ season-long trends are compelling; they’ve covered the spread in 48 of 82 games and won 81% of the time as favorites, including 84.5% when favored by at least -202 on the moneyline. Their offense, averaging nearly 122 points per game, matches up well against Indiana’s defense. While the Pacers have been resilient, especially at home, Cleveland’s recent momentum and statistical edge as favorites suggest they are the safer pick. Expect the Cavaliers to win and cover the 5-point spread to even the series before heading back home with all of the momentum.

Final Cavaliers-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -5 (-112), Over 231.5 (-106)