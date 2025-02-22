The mantra for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season is simple: Consistency. On the other hand, the New York Knicks have shown flashes of brilliance but nothing too consistent. Despite the latter team being in third place in the Eastern Conference, the Cavs giving a 37-point beat down to the Knicks wasn't a good look.

However, Cavs guard Ty Jerome didn't think anything different about the win. Interestingly enough, he thought that it didn't mean too much. He explained postgame his perspective on the 37-point beatdown.

“It's really no statement,” Jerome said via New York Basketball on X (formerly Twitter). “At the end of the day, that's a very good team. A little banged u, missing Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson. OG's been dealing with that foot. Obviously, we played really well, and they didn't play their best. Still one of 82.”

The 46-10 Cavs squad has been one of the most consistent teams in the NBA. Under first-year head coach Kenny Atkinson, the team has found new life. There's an infectious joy around the team. Despite keeping the same roster, it goes to show that coaching plays a huge factor.

As Jerome mentioned, the Knicks had some injuries rolling into this game. However, Cleveland did exactly what they were supposed to do. Make quick work of an injured team and come away with a win.

Ty Jerome doesn't think the Cavs should celebrate a win vs Knicks

Keeping that winning standard is crucial, and Jerome understands that. After all, he is a former NCAA champion with Virginia basketball in 2019. Either way, the Cavs are trying to implement that championship mentality. They're currently first in points per game, as well as offensive rating.

They and the Memphis Grizzlies this season have continually fought for the best in those two metrics. Despite that, the team has been at the top the entire season, and it's thanks to two players. During the All-Star break, Cavs guard Darius Garland explained the team's hot start.

The majority of that was the relationship he's growing with Donovan Mitchell. The star backcourt is setting the precedent for what is expected. Luckily, guys like Jerome understand that completely. The winning standard has been well-established. Now, it's a matter of keeping it going for the rest of the season and into the playoffs.

If the playoffs were to begin, the Cavs would sit comfortably in the No. 1 seed. Then, each game will be its unique battle.