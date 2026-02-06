The Cleveland Cavaliers got better at the trade deadline, adding three new pieces to the team that should help them compete for the rest of the season. The biggest move was acquiring James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers, as the Cavs add another All-Star in their backcourt alongside Donovan Mitchell.

Many people are high on the move, including some of the players in the league. Cam Johnson from the Denver Nuggets is one of them, and he spoke about the Cavs new backcourt on his podcast.

“It's a backcourt that can score. [James Harden and Donovan Mitchell] can each put up 50 any given night,” Johnson said. “They've had the bones, they've been really good. [Darius] Garland has been hurt all year, and even when he was playing, he went back down with that foot. Adding James adds a different level to a 31-21 Cleveland team, so they're better than what their record is right now, and they are to be taken seriously in the East.”

Adding Harden will definitely make them better than they were this season, especially since Garland was nursing the foot injury for most of it. Harden had been playing at a high level for the Clippers this season and was one of the reasons they were able to get out of their slump from early in the year.

Though Harden and Mitchell are both ball-dominant players, they've both shown the willingness to share the ball. Harden has played with other ball-dominant players throughout his career, and it's worked out well, so this shouldn't be any different.

Harden should also be a plus for players such as Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and they could get even easier looks when he's on the court.

The Cavs should definitely be a team that many keep an eye on for the rest of the season, and it'll be interesting to see if they can make a deep postseason run.