The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a trade to acquire Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for De'Andre Hunter, multiple league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints on Saturday. The Chicago Bulls landed Kings forward Dario Saric in the deal and received two future second-round picks.

Ellis and Schroder will add some much-needed depth to the Cavs' backcourt, as Cleveland has relied heavily on secondary initiators with Darius Garland out with a right toe sprain. According to one source close to the team, Ellis brings stout point-of-attack defense and a shooting threat from the perimeter, while Schroder adds ball-handling and toughness to the wine-and-gold roster.

This season has been odd for Ellis, who went from being a rotational mainstay to receiving inconsistent minutes. He is averaging nearly seven fewer minutes per game than last year, ceding playing time to the younger Kings on the roster that head coach Doug Christie has an affinity for. As a result, his field goal percentage has dipped by eight points, and his 3-point percentage is down to 36.8% from 43.3% the previous season.

At 6-foot-5, 175 pounds, Ellis should make for a great option with Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson's guard-heavy lineups. He is instinctual as heck defensively. According to Cleaning the Glass, Sacramento opponents were turning the ball over 17.1% of their possessions with the 26-year-old swingman on the floor; that mark ranks in the 92nd percentile in the NBA. Even more so, when he's sat, the Kings' opponents have turned it over 4.3% possessions fewer; a 99th percentile statistic.

Schroder will be suiting up for the 11th team in his career in Cleveland. The 32-year-old veteran is a steady point guard presence, with a mix of downhill attacks and pull-up chops beyond the arc. Just last week, Schroder tallied 21 points on 6-of-12 from the field with four assists against the Cavs at Rocket Arena.

Though in the midst of his 13th season in the NBA, he still has the right amount of burst to get by defenders and get to the free-throw line. He has also taken better care of the basketball in the later stages of his career. In addition, Schroder carries eight years of playoff experience to Cleveland.

The Cavs know that Hunter was better than what he showed, and unfortunately, had to part ways, but time is of the essence with February here. His inconsistencies were alarming, and with a hefty $24 million contract through 2027, this was a move that addressed more pressing needs and helped the salary book. Ellis has an expiring rookie-scale deal, and Schroder will make around $15 million annually through 2028.

On another note, this move leaves Cleveland with an overstacked guard room with Mitchell, Garland, Schroder, Ellis, Lonzo Ball, Craig Porter Jr., and Tyrese Proctor. According to the team source, the Cavs need to figure that part out next.

Cavs trade grade: B-