The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed Tristan Enaruna to a two-way contract, waiving Chris Livingston in a corresponding move. The team announced the news on Wednesday at noon ET, just hours before the Cavs host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

A 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward, Enaruna has had a solid run with the Cleveland Charge, the franchise's G League affiliate. He is currently averaging 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.4 steals in just under 31 minutes across 23 games. He's started in every one of those, and has scored at least 20 points in 13 contests.

Enaruna was a part of the Cavs at the 2025 NBA Summer League and earned a training camp invite thanks to his play. He appeared in two preseason games with Cleveland before being waived from the big club, and his G League rights were retained in mid-October.

“Obviously, just trying to get a place here in this organization,” Enaruna said in July 2025 before heading to Las Vegas with the wine and gold. “I think it's important that I just go out and try to show who I am to the best of my abilities as a basketball player. Show what I can do, show what I've developed over the past couple of years. I would say I'm an all-around player, kind of a two-way player. I love to play on both sides of the ball. I don't think I need the ball to be effective.

Article Continues Below

“I think I'm good at creating extra possessions, putting myself in positions where teammates can find me, being a great cutter. Being able to shoot it from outside, space the floor. And I think something that always has been a strength of mine is attacking the rim, getting to the paint, getting to my spots, and then making plays from there. Most importantly, just be a great teammate.”

Before joining the Cavs last offseason, Enaruna spent time with the Boston Celtics' franchise after going undrafted in 2024. He is a local college product who played for two seasons at Cleveland State following short stints at Iowa State and Kansas.

Appearing in just three games with the Cavs and 16 for the Charge, Livingston was initially signed as the team's third two-way player on November 4.