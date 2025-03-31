Sixty wins. A milestone only twice reached before in the history of the Cleveland Cavaliers. And while their path to victory this season has largely been paved by a high-octane offense, the Cavs' latest triumph over the Los Angeles Clippers wasn’t about dazzling shot-making—it was about grit. It was about rebounding.

For the first time in weeks, Cleveland didn’t just survive on the glass; they thrived. Their 45-44 rebounding edge may not seem like a dramatic improvement, but context is everything. The last time these teams met, the Cavs were embarrassed in the rebounding battle, 49-29, as Ivica Zubac single-handedly controlled the paint with 20 boards. That lopsided affair exposed Cleveland’s Achilles’ heel—a weakness that had haunted them throughout a brutal West Coast road trip.

The Cavs had been one of the league’s worst rebounding teams during their recent four-game losing streak. Even as they bounced back to win three straight, a glaring issue remained: their bigs, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, weren’t consistently securing rebounds. Their struggles culminated in a loss to the lowly Detroit Pistons, where the duo combined for a mere 10 rebounds.

But rebounding has never been just about Allen and Mobley. The real concern? Cleveland’s inability to clean the glass when playing smaller lineups. While the Cavs are serviceable with both bigs on the floor—ranking in the 65th percentile in rebounding rate—they plummet to the league’s basement when one of them sits.

That’s why this win over the Clippers was so significant. For once, Cleveland’s rebounding effort wasn’t solely reliant on their frontcourt. This time, it was an all-hands-on-deck approach—led by an unlikely source.

Donovan Mitchell’s relentless effort sets the tone for the Cavs

When your best player embraces the dirty work, everyone else follows. Donovan Mitchell did exactly that, finishing with a season-high 12 rebounds. But it wasn’t just about the numbers—it was about intent. He chased down boards with the urgency of a player who knew exactly what was at stake.

On multiple possessions, Mitchell actively fought for position, outmuscling bigger opponents and refusing to let the Clippers gain extra possessions. Whether it was tracking his man into the paint, boxing out with precision, or making instinctive reads to cut off crashers, Mitchell played with the type of physicality the Cavs have been missing.

These weren’t empty-calorie rebounds; they were tone-setting moments. His presence on the glass provided Cleveland with something they had desperately lacked: a guard willing to do the dirty work.

Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley respond to the challenge

Of course, Mitchell’s efforts alone wouldn’t have been enough. Ultimately, the Cavs’ rebounding battles will always hinge on their two big men. And against the Clippers, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley rose to the occasion.

Allen, in particular, was far more aggressive. His 12 rebounds in 31 minutes helped neutralize Zubac, who managed 13 in 37 minutes. Allen’s mobility became a weapon, allowing him to maneuver around bigger bodies and make key plays. On one possession, he fought through the lane to snag an offensive board and earn two free throws. On another, he made a crucial defensive rebound to prevent James Harden from securing an extra possession.

Mobley, too, showed signs of growth. His added strength was evident as he battled Zubac for positioning, securing a critical rebound that would have been out of his reach in previous seasons. Though he finished with just seven rebounds, his impact went beyond the box score—his presence ensured that the Clippers didn’t feast on second-chance opportunities.

The Cavs' rebounding problem is still in need of a permanent solution

Despite their success against the Clippers, Cleveland’s rebounding woes remain a looming concern. Head coach Kenny Atkinson has openly admitted as much. After their win over the Spurs last week, he jokingly mentioned calling Michigan State’s Tom Izzo for rebounding advice. But the truth is, this issue is no laughing matter.

The numbers are damning. Since the All-Star break, the Cavs have emphasized rebounding, incorporating video sessions and internal challenges to improve. Yet, they remain stagnant. In March alone, Cleveland ranked 26th in defensive rebound percentage (68.2%)—a troubling stat for a team that prides itself on defensive toughness.

Their inability to finish possessions has cost them dearly. Too often, opponents extend plays with second and third opportunities, nullifying Cleveland’s initial defensive effort. Atkinson has made it clear: no matter how strong the defensive scheme is, it’s all meaningless without securing the rebound.

With the playoffs looming, the stakes are only getting higher. The Eastern Conference is stacked with elite rebounders—Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Vucevic, and Karl-Anthony Towns, to name a few. If Cleveland doesn’t figure out a way to consistently control the glass, their championship aspirations could vanish in an avalanche of second-chance points.

The win over the Clippers was a step in the right direction. But it can’t be a one-off. If the Cavs want to make noise in the postseason, they need more performances like this—more team-wide commitment, more hustle, and more players willing to sacrifice for the greater good.

“You lose the possession game, that’s been a big theme for us,” Donovan Mitchell said after Friday’s loss in Detroit. “Those are some of the mental errors, some of the physical errors, and just upping our mental in that regard, and [it] hasn’t been every game, but it’s been some. So I think that [we] just gotta be better.”

The Cavs found an answer against the Clippers. Now, they must ensure it wasn’t just a temporary fix.