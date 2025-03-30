Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers entered Little Caesars Arena with history on their side, a 12-game win streak against the Detroit Pistons serving as their safety net. But on this particular matchup, history meant nothing for the Cavs. What unfolded was a stark reminder that past dominance does not guarantee present success.

Despite a late surge spearheaded by Donovan Mitchell’s fourth-quarter heroics, the Cavs fell 133-122 in a game that exposed their mounting vulnerabilities as the season nears its climax. Mitchell’s 38-point explosion, including 22 in the final frame, wasn’t enough to rescue Cleveland from a night riddled with turnovers, rebounding woes, and defensive lapses.

The Pistons, missing their franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham, looked like the hungrier team from the outset. They were physical, disciplined, and unrelenting. The Cavs, in contrast, seemed sluggish, out of sync, and ill-equipped to dictate the tempo. Head coach Kenny Atkinson didn’t mince words when reflecting on the defeat.

“We were kind of on our heels,” Atkinson said. “The game plan was to take away the paint. Limit turnovers. Win the rebounding game. You give the instructions, and you either do it or don’t. We didn’t. They imposed their will. They imposed their identity. That’s why you come out with the L.”

This wasn't just another loss, it could be a warning sign for the Cavs

It wasn’t just another loss. This was a warning sign. The Cavs have been grinding through a brutal March schedule, with non-stop travel, injuries, and a lack of true practice time slowly eroding their cohesion. They haven’t played consecutive games in the same city since late February, a taxing stretch that has left them gasping for consistency.

That lack of stability showed. Detroit entered the night boasting the NBA’s third-best defensive rating over the last 15 games, and their aggressive play backed up that statistic. They swarmed Cleveland’s ball handlers from the opening tip, pressing full court and disrupting passing lanes. The Cavs coughed up 15 turnovers, many of which led to transition buckets for Detroit. The Pistons feasted on those mistakes, outscoring Cleveland 25-5 in fast-break points.

“It’s going to be huge, especially coming down the stretch right into the playoffs because possessions matter so much,” Darius Garland said about limiting their turnovers. “Just taking care of the ball. Put that on me. Just take care of the ball. Just try to make the right reads. It’s going to be really important for us not to get sped up, just slow down a little bit and try to read [the game].”

Rebounding plagued Cleveland once again

The turnover issue was compounded by a familiar Achilles’ heel: rebounding. The Cavs have struggled all season to control the glass, ranking 25th in defensive rebound percentage in March. Against a young, aggressive Pistons squad, that deficiency was magnified. Detroit hauled in 16 offensive rebounds, leading to 24 second-chance points—backbreaking plays that continuously deflated any momentum Cleveland tried to build.

“When you turn it over to the other team, it’s probably the worst possible outcome,” Atkinson said. “Because they get out in transition, they usually have an advantage. You can’t stop them. I felt like we turned it over and it was a layup drill.

“I think the turnovers are a big thing. Their physicality caused a lot of it, their activity. But that’s playoff basketball. We’ve been excellent at not turning it over all year. But we haven't been lately. Therefore, you lose the possession game. You lose the turnover game. And then, you lose the rebounding game. It’s tough to win in this league.”

Donovan Mitchell almost did enough to save Cleveland

The Cavs mounted a desperate comeback in the second half, clawing their way back from a 21-point deficit. Mitchell’s three-point barrage in the final minutes pulled Cleveland within two, 119-117, with just over three minutes left. But just as quickly as they found themselves within striking distance, they unraveled once again.

Ausar Thompson, a thorn in Cleveland’s side all night, sealed the game with a steal and a dunk. The highlight capped off a 12-1 Pistons run that extinguished any hope of a last-minute miracle.

Garland finished with 21 points but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. And around the margins, the absence of Max Strus and Ty Jerome left Cleveland thin. Outside of Mitchell and Garland, only two other Cavs managed to reach double figures.

The Cavs need to mentally restart and refresh

This loss wasn’t just about a snapped winning streak against a bottom-tier opponent. It was about a Cavs team, one with championship aspirations, revealing its most glaring weaknesses at the worst possible time.

“We’re not. Not at this point,” Atkinson said when asked if the team is playing to its standard. “But there’s still [eight] games left. I do trust our body of work, I trust the guys.

“I do think we need to get home and collect ourselves a little bit, sleep in our beds, and get back on our routine. Practice or have a shoot around. I think that’ll help too.”

With just eight games left in the regular season, the Cavs don’t have much time to get back on track. If this loss to Detroit was any indication, they’re not just fighting their opponents—they’re fighting themselves.