Experiencing a losing streak can be a wake-up call for any team, irrespective of their standing in the league. For a championship contender like the Cleveland Cavaliers, facing their worst stretch of the season with three consecutive losses has brought some serious issues to light. Interestingly, the concern during this slump isn’t centered around the Cavs' offense. Instead, their defense has raised eyebrows. In fact, even before this three-game downturn, the team's defensive performance had already been inconsistent, highlighting a crucial area that needs immediate attention.

The Cavs have been mediocre at best in their last ten games. They rank 16th in net rating and 29th in defensive rating, allowing 120.4 points per 100 possessions. Although Cleveland has been elite on defense at times, they've been unable to maintain that elite status consistently.

It’s often easy to overlook the Cavs' defensive issues, especially when their offense dominates opponents. On nights when they outscore teams convincingly, those problems can fade from view. However, when Cleveland encounters stronger and more athletic teams, their dynamic offense tends to struggle. In these matchups, the shortcomings in their defense become glaringly apparent, leaving them vulnerable.

“Our offense has been so good that I feel like we just haven’t focused as much or—I don’t know if the word is focused—but just slacked on the other end,” said Evan Mobley. “We just got to put more emphasis on the defensive side and grow that piece.”

The Cavs' defensive woes were on full display against the Rockets

The Houston Rockets, known for having one of the least effective half-court offenses in the league with a ranking of 24th and an offense scoring 93 points per 100 possessions, saw a remarkable turnaround when they recently faced the Cavs.

In that game, the Rockets posted an impressive offensive rating of 117.1, placing them in the 94th percentile for half-court performance. Notably, this success was not due to generating easy points from turnovers or fast breaks against the Cavs; rather, the Rockets excelled in executing their plays in a facet of the game where they had struggled all season long.

“We gotta be better,” Donovan Mitchell said. “We’ve had a lot of success, and not to say we’re complacent, but we haven’t really had much adversity. So this is good to have. I’d rather—you know I said this after DG missed those free throws—like I’d rather it now than in April, June.

“You figure out how to dig yourself out of these holes, how to cut these wins out, and figure it out on a daily basis. … We’re not overreacting, but we’re reacting.”

Although Mitchell has every reason to maintain his composure, it does not alter the reality that Cleveland is struggling defensively. Currently, the Cavs' defense ranks 12th in the league with a defensive rating of 113.3. This marks a significant drop, as they have consistently finished no lower than sixth over the past three years. The deterioration in their defensive performance highlights the challenges the team is facing this season.

The awful defensive performance overshadowed Cleveland’s amazing offense against a top-five Houston defense. The Cavs have to swallow a bitter pill after digging themselves out of a hole twice against the Rockets, only to end either game in defeat. Hopefully, Cleveland can figure it out since, as Mitchell said, it's still too early to panic.

However, it's still fair to worry about the Cavs on defense until they turn things around.