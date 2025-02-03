The Cleveland Cavaliers made a wild trade reference to the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade after blowing out the Dallas Mavericks. The joke is definitely going to rub some Mavs' fans the wrong way, as this blockbuster marked the end of an era in Big D. But life is good for Donovan Mitchell and company as the Cavs' 43-point victory continued another winning streak for the franchise.

Now, Cleveland heads into a trade deadline, and the team likely won't make many, if any, moves with its clearcut, title-contending roster. Meanwhile, the Cavs' social media team basked in its 40th win of the season.

The Cavs' resurgence has been one of the NBA's most remarkable stories

The joke was in reference to Shams Charania's confirmation of the blockbuster deal. A lot of the public thought the Senior Insider was hacked when this news came out. But Shams wasn't lying and certainly wasn't hacked.

For years, pundits and media have been trying to get the Cavs to do what the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings just did. Cleveland was seen as a good but not great team that eventually needed to make a huge trade. Those rumors started to swirl about the franchise trading its best player, Donovan Mitchell, to a large market team like the New York Knicks.

Luckily, Cavs general manager Michael Gansey did not listen to the noise. Mitchell signed an extension with Cleveland, which has helped propel the franchise to one of its best regular seasons in recent memory. Cleveland is currently 40-9 and in firm control of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs' core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen has reached an entirely new gear. Particularly Mobley, who was just named to his first All-Star team. The Cavs officially have three players in the 2025 All-Star Game, the most of any team.

In addition to its stars, Cleveland has one of the best benches in the NBA. This unit saw most of the action in Sunday's win, as the game was over early. Head coach Kenny Atkinson's team was up 50-19 after the first quarter!

Overall, while the vibes might be uncertain/low in Dallas, they are high in Cleveland. This team has talent and chemistry and is motivated to prove the skeptics wrong. The assumption heading into the playoffs will be that the Eastern Conference is the Boston Celtics to lose. The Cavs have other plans and are looking for revenge after last year's elimination to the defending champs. And there's no need for this organization to come up with a crazy trade like the Dallas Mavericks just did.