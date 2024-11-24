The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a 16-1 start to the season, and what they did during the offseason may have led to this. One of the moves they made was re-signing Donovan Mitchell, as there were rumors that he may not have signed the extension. If that was the case, the Houston Rockers were ready to put a package together to trade for him, according to Marc Stein.

“One more note on the Rockets: League sources say Houston did have real designs on pursuing Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell if the 28-year-old had elected to pass on a contract extension in the offseason, which almost certainly would have forced the Cavaliers to field trade inquiries for him,” Stein wrote.

“Yet Mitchell hushed all such talk by signing a three-year, $150 million extension, committing his immediate future to the Cavaliers and — along with extensions for Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen and the hiring of Kenny Atkinson as coach — contributing hugely to the franchise solidity that has propelled Cleveland to a 16-1 start,” Stein continued.

The Rockets showed some promise toward the end of last season, and they have been looking for the final piece to complete their team. Even though they weren't able to pull off a trade, the Rockets have had a nice start to the season with a 12-6 record.

Cavs off to a fast start

The Cavs have been playing some of the best basketball in the league, and it's been with the help of several players on the team. The backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell have been playing well next to each other, and the frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have been strong on defense.

The biggest acquisition for the Cavs has been head coach Kenny Atkinson, who has unlocked the team and is letting them play free-flowing basketball. With the start that the Cavs have had to the season, it wouldn't be surprising if they kept the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference.