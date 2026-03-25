Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is facing accusations of assault and anti-Semitic comments, per a report by TMZ.

A Los Angeles woman claims that on December 31, 2025, in Century City, Nacua said, “F*** all the Jews” during dinner, which the woman describes as the first act in what became the “first act in what became an escalating course of rude or vulgar, threatening, violent, and harassing conduct,” per the report. She then said that Nacua inappropriately touched her friend, lowering his head into her friend's lap and biting her thumb. Per the account, the unnamed friend screamed in pain.

The report by TMZ details that he then bit her left shoulder, leaving a circular bite mark in the area. The woman says she went to the police the next day and filed an incident report. TMZ also recounts a moment this month where the accuser—along with her attorneys, Nacua's attorneys, and a PR team—met to discuss the incident. She says that Nacua's team threatened to disseminate false information about what occurred on December 31st to TMZ and other media outlets.

Nacua's attorney, Levi McCathern, alleges that the situation is a shakedown attempt in which the unnamed victim is asking for a large sum of money. He described the incident as horseplay that resulted in a bite which he said left only a temporary mark. However, McCathern denies that Nacua said the anti-Semitic slur.

“As for the remark at dinner, the attorney says it's complete nonsense … telling us he's spoken to (sober) witnesses who claim they never heard Puka utter those words,” the TMZ report states.

The accuser applied for a temporary restraining order, but a Los Angeles-based judge denied the request. A hearing on the incident is now scheduled for April 14th.