The Denver Broncos are coming into the season with high expectations. They finished the 2025 season on a strong note after making it all the way to the AFC Championship Game. Despite losing in the penultimate game of the season, Denver is still a strong contender, especially after retaining most of their key players and trading for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The Broncos' offense, which already looked great last season, just got a strong upgrade. Having Waddle on the team will make any Denver fan confident in their chances next season. Running back JK Dobbins, who returned to the team on a 2-year deal this offseason, said that Denver has an “embarrassment of riches” heading into the 2026 season, pointing out their many weapons on offense.

"We got an embarrassment of riches with talent on this team."#Broncos RB JK Dobbins joins The Insiders on @NFLNetwork to talk about re-signing in Denver, his road back to the field, and his team's newest addition. pic.twitter.com/5DBauauB4x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2026

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It's easy to see why Dobbins would feel that way. The Broncos' best asset on offense is their offensive line: with two elite tackles in Garrett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey and an amazing interior line, they make sure that both the run and pass game works at a high level. That run game is bolstered by Dobbins, who led the league in rushing yards before his injury, and incoming sophomore RJ Harvey.

On the passing side of things, the Broncos are led by third-year quarterback Bo Nix. Nix's performance teetered up and down throughout 2025, but he often found his highest gear at the right time. Nix will now be throwing to a wide receiver room led by Waddle, who finished with 910 yards last season. He will be flanked by Courtland Sutton, who was the WR1 for the team last year.

We haven't even gotten to the Broncos' defense, which was arguably the best unit in football last season. Boasting one of the most well-rounded units, the Broncos allowed the second-fewest yards in the regular season and allowed the third-fewest points per game. With an incredible pass-rush, elite coverage cornerbacks and safeties, and linebackers who can do it all on defense, Denver's defense is tough to penetrate.