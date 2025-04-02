With just seven games left in the regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves facing crucial questions as they prepare to host the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. It’s the Cavs’ first game of April. How this final stretch goes will define how prepared they are for the relentless demands of the playoffs.

Despite boasting a 60-15 record and sitting comfortably atop the Eastern Conference, head coach Kenny Atkinson isn’t interested in Cleveland cruising into the postseason. His focus remains on finding the perfect balance between sharpening his core players and managing the health of a bench unit riddled with nagging injuries.

Ty Jerome will miss his fourth consecutive game due to left knee tendinitis. While the injury has kept the reserve guard out of action, Atkinson remains confident Jerome will return before the playoffs.

“This is not long-term,” Atkinson said. “I think we’re being conservative, which I’m a fan of. You’ll see him back. He definitely wants to get three or four games in. We want him to get in rhythm before (playoffs).”

Jerome’s absence is a notable setback. He’s been a critical contributor off the bench, averaging 12.2 points and 3.3 assists per game. His playmaking and scoring have been essential to Cleveland’s depth, and the Cavs need him healthy if they hope to make a deep postseason run.

Another Cavs injury concern could open a window to new opportunities

The rotation puzzle becomes even more complex as Dean Wade’s availability remains uncertain. Wade, battling an illness that kept him out of shootaround, has been a reliable presence lately. The Cavs forward has played in 20 consecutive games and is averaging 5.4 points and 4.4 rebounds.

If Wade is unable to play, it could be a blessing in disguise for Atkinson, who has been eager to explore a lineup featuring De’Andre Hunter alongside the Core Four of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

Since acquiring Hunter at the trade deadline, the Cavaliers have played him sparingly with the Core Four—just 30 minutes total. Atkinson is determined to evaluate this combination ahead of the postseason.

“[There's] not enough [of a] sample [size]. I’d like to look at it more,” Atkinson said. “I know we don’t have a ton of games left. But I definitely want to look at that more. It’s something we talked about as a staff. … Hopefully we can squeeze that in as the playoffs approach here, sooner rather than later.”

The Knicks are coming into this matchup undermanned

The visiting Knicks arrive in Cleveland at 48-27, holding the third spot in the East after a win over Philadelphia on Tuesday night. However, New York is not at full strength. Jalen Brunson remains sidelined with an ankle injury, and Karl-Anthony Towns’ status is uncertain. The situation presents an opportunity for Cleveland to exploit a weakened Knicks squad while continuing to fine-tune its rotations.

The timing is critical for Cleveland, who has struggled through a grueling March schedule. Atkinson plans to start the postseason with a 10-man rotation—a luxury in the NBA—but that depth hinges on health and familiarity. The magic number to clinch home-court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs sits at four, and Cleveland aims to lock it up while rediscovering the dominance that carried them through the season.

The matchup against New York is far from a simple regular-season contest; it’s a chance to test lineups, gauge chemistry, and solidify a playoff identity. If Wade is unavailable, Atkinson can finally deploy Hunter with Cleveland’s stars and gather invaluable insights for his postseason strategy.

The Cavaliers know that if they are to fulfill their championship aspirations, now is the time to answer lingering questions and establish their best rotations. The clock is ticking, and every game counts. As they tip off against the Knicks, the Cavs’ postseason fate feels more connected to these final tests than ever before.

Whether or not Jerome and Wade can return to form in time for the playoffs, Atkinson’s tactical decisions could define Cleveland’s postseason journey. With a conference title in their sights, the Cavs can’t afford any missteps—not now, not when greatness is so close.