The Cleveland Cavaliers have soared to remarkable heights this season, achieving their 60th victory — a milestone reached only twice before in the franchise’s history. Yet, despite the celebratory moment, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson and his resilient squad are far from satisfied. Cleveland that regular-season success is only a precursor to the real challenge: proving their mettle in the playoffs.

This latest triumph came in a spirited 127-122 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Rocket Arena. It was fueled by both the fire of competition and a fiery pregame pep talk from Atkinson. Sensing his team’s recent fatigue and complacency, the coach delivered a speech that quickly morphed from lighthearted banter about Duke and the NCAA tournament to a sudden outburst that left players jolted and refocused.

“He came in talking about Duke and the Final Four and [expletive] and then threw the water bottle at the screen,” said a grinning Mitchell. “It was good. He came in lighthearted, and then out of nowhere he just flipped.

“I think it was great. It's definitely needed, especially at this time of year, eight, seven games left. It's easy to kind of coast your way through, but it was definitely something to get fired up about, and that's why we appreciate him. He picks his spots and always does it the right way.”

The Cavs are through the dog days of their regular season

The Cavs, who have endured a grueling March with 16 games in 29 days — including ten on the road — seemed to be dragging their feet lately, losing four straight and five of nine before this Clippers matchup. But on Sunday, Cleveland looked revitalized, leading by as much as 18 points and holding off multiple Clippers rallies to secure the win.

Despite reaching the 60-win milestone, an achievement that head coach Atkinson himself didn’t anticipate at the start of the season, the Cavs remain focused on a greater purpose.

“I didn’t expect 60 wins,” Atkinson admitted afterward. “My internal goal was to improve from last year. If it’s one win, great. If it’s two wins, great. That’s where my mind was. But for this team to take it to another level and kind of shatter it, that says a lot.

“And we’re not done.”

Kenny Atkinson's coaching philosophy has revolutionized the Cavs

In many ways, the mindset reflects the influence of Atkinson, whose coaching philosophy balances intensity with calculated experimentation. Throughout March, the Cavs experimented with unusual lineups and rotations, giving young players like Craig Porter Jr. and new faces like Javonte Green some run to see how they could fit into potential playoff scenarios.

“We got more information,” Atkinson said with a big smile. “If you don’t do it, you never know. Then all of a sudden the playoffs come and we’re playing Indiana and we need to go small, you get real hesitant about actually doing it if you haven’t seen it. I’m also getting more information on our bench guys. Javonte, can he help us? Craig Porter, can he help us in the playoffs? There’s a lot of moving pieces.”

Yet, when the moment demanded a more conventional approach, Atkinson didn’t hesitate to adjust.

Against the Clippers, Mitchell and Mobley played 37 minutes each, while backup point guard Ty Jerome remained sidelined with knee tendinitis. The rotation tightened, and the Cavs leaned on their All-Star core to set the tone.

“I was just thinking, ‘Man, this is a playoff game — this is what the playoffs are going to be like and that group was rolling, stick with that group,‘” Atkinson said. “I think if it was game 42, I would have done the normal rotations, but I felt like they had to (win) this one for a lot of reasons.”

The Cavs made it a team effort to defeat the Clippers

The impact of Atkinson’s intense coaching was clear. The Cavs shared the ball seamlessly, recording 33 assists on 47 made shots. They knocked down 15 three-pointers and dominated the boards, out-rebounding the Clippers after being manhandled in previous outings. Allen, who was notably outplayed during the team’s West Coast road trip, bounced back with 25 points on 11-of-12 shooting and pulled down 12 rebounds.

It’s a reminder that success in the NBA is rarely linear. Atkinson, a seasoned coach with years of experience working alongside champions like Steve Kerr and Tyronn Lue, knows that tough stretches are inevitable.

“I think it is a natural thing,” added Mitchel. “You’re not going to play well all year. I think the timing of when it happened I think is kind of what raised a lot of people’s eyebrows. It’s natural. I think it was about time to kind of face some adversity. We’re definitely appreciative of it. The biggest thing is how do you respond, and how do we figure that out, and we continue to take those steps.”

Cleveland is taking the next steps in its journey

The Cavs’ journey has been marked by growth, adaptation, and resilience. These are all qualities that Atkinson and his players have embraced. Their focus on improvement over perfection has kept them grounded, even as they’ve piled up wins. With just seven regular-season games remaining, Cleveland holds a firm grip on the Eastern Conference’s top spot. However, despite their rank, that’s not their primary focus.

“We’re process-driven, but you hope the results come with how we’re doing things,” Atkinson explained. “I was thinking if we ended up losing because they started to come back, I wasn’t going to be devastated. I would have went in the locker room and said, ‘I loved our approach tonight, win, lose, or draw.’ It’s more me being level-headed about what kind of product we put on the floor, how we approach the game. Of course, you’d love for the result to come with all that.”

Even as accolades and expectations mount, the Cavs remain humble and hungry. It’s why they’ve thrived in a grueling schedule and why they continue to believe that the best is yet to come.

For Cleveland, 60 wins is more than just a number. It’s a testament to how far they’ve come. But the real reward lies ahead. As the playoffs loom, the Cavs are fully aware that history remembers champions, not just regular-season success. Atkinson and his players are determined to etch their names into that legacy, one hard-fought victory at a time.