The Cleveland Cavaliers are officially under the microscope, and it’s not because of their place in the Eastern Conference standings. Following a scary incident involving Lakers superstar Luka Doncic, the Cavs are reportedly considering significant changes to the court design at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The drama unfolded during Thursday’s matchup between the Cavs and Lakers. While hopping away on a single leg after attempting a three pointer, Doncic tumbled off the hardwood. Because the Cleveland court is famously elevated above the surrounding floor, Doncic didn’t just slide; he dropped. He remained on the ground for several moments, clutching his ankle, sending a wave of panic through the arena and the Lakers' bench.

The play Luka Doncic got hurt on: (I’ll never understand the court being elevated) pic.twitter.com/gowNOJFUiB — 𝕱𝖊𝖗𝖗𝖊𝖙 𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖊𝖓 (@ferretallen) January 29, 2026

Luckily, the MVP candidate avoided a catastrophic injury. Doncic finished the night with 29 points, six assists, and five rebounds in 30 minutes of action. However, the optics of the fall were enough to reignite a league-wide debate about the safety of raised playing surfaces.

The Cavaliers' court sits approximately 10 inches above the concrete floor, a design intended to provide better sightlines for fans but one that creates a “cliff” effect for players. According to The Athletic, Cleveland officials are now “actively evaluating” modifications to the perimeter to prevent similar scares in the future.

On the court, the Cavaliers managed to pull off a gritty 129-99 victory. Donovan Mitchell led the way for Cleveland with 25 points and five assists, while Jarrett Allen anchored the defense with nine rebounds. Despite the win, the post-game chatter focused almost entirely on the floor beneath their feet.

Player safety is the NBA's top priority, and with stars like Luka Doncic at risk, the “sunken” floor era in Cleveland might be coming to an end. Expect the Cavs to prioritize a flatter, safer transition area before another star isn't lucky enough to walk it off.