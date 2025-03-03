The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 133-129 overtime victory against the Portland Trail Blazers wasn’t just a battle between two teams — it was a war against the refs. The game featured 70 combined free throws, a staggering number that turned an already gritty contest into a stop-and-start spectacle dominated by officiating decisions. And the Cavs weren’t shy about voicing their frustrations with the referees.

“I thought the refs were really bad tonight,” Cavs guard Ty Jerome said bluntly after the game. “Especially Natalie [Sago]. She was really bad. When stuff like that happens, they kind of lose control of the game. I thought that first half was ridiculous. The third quarter was horrendous.”

Jerome, who put up a stellar 25 points, six assists, and a career-high six steals, wasn’t just talking. He was issued a technical foul for challenging the officiating during the game, a testament to the palpable frustration on the court. And he wasn’t alone in his exasperation.

The Cavs, and their fans, were frustrated with the refs

Rocket Arena was filled with boos as fans watched replay after replay on the Humongotron. With each whistle, it drew even more outrage. The game’s flow was shattered by constant stoppages from the refs, leaving players and coaches alike visibly incensed.

“We have great referees in this league,” head coach Kenny Atkinson said, measured but irked. “I just thought tonight wasn’t a great spectacle for the fans or the media, for us as coaches. It just seemed like it was constant stoppage.”

Max Strus, echoing the collective disbelief, kept his response short.

“No,” said Strus. “I don’t recall ever being a part of something like that. I’m just gonna stop there.”

It wasn’t just the free throws that threw the game into chaos. 53 personal fouls were called by the refs, preventing either team from finding an offensive rhythm. Cleveland, recognizing the impact of the officiating, exhausted six of its seven timeouts by the eight-minute mark of the third quarter. The Cavs also burned through both of their challenge opportunities early.

But the reviews rarely went in their favor, further fanning the flames of frustration and making a gritty battle even more difficult.

Cleveland fought back against the refs, Portland

Despite the disruptive officiating, the Cavs found ways to fight through. With the game in the balance late in the fourth quarter, they strategically decided to intentionally foul while up three. This play ensured the Trail Blazers could only close the gap to one rather than get a chance at a game-tying or go-ahead shot.

The Blazers capitalized, going a perfect 6-for-6 from the line in the final period. Meanwhile, the Cavs missed key free throws, including one from Darius Garland that could have sealed the game in regulation. But in overtime, it was De’Andre Hunter who took control. The Cleveland newcomer scored nine of his game-high 32 points in the extra period. He drilled all six of his free throw attempts to put the game away.

Hunter, who also received a technical foul, took a more diplomatic stance in officiating.

“There’s a lot of whistles out there today, Hunter said. “But I think we did a good job playing through it and not letting it affect our game plan.”

In the end, the Cavs found a way to rise above the whistle-fest, securing their 50th win of the season and extending their third double-digit win streak of the 2024-25 campaign. But their message was clear—officiating played far too big a role in a game that should have been decided by the players, not the referees.