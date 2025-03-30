The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Clippers should have been a thrilling showdown between two playoff-bound teams at Rocket Arena. Instead, the injury report has become the defining storyline. Both squads will be missing key contributors. The Clippers must navigate life without Kawhi Leonard. Meanwhile, the Cavs are feeling the sting of losing Ty Jerome, their sparkplug off the bench.

Cleveland’s last meeting with the Clippers ended in disappointment. In vintage form, Leonard torched the Cavs with 33 points on 12-of-19 shooting, leading LA to a convincing victory. His absence should make Cleveland’s path to victory smoother, but nothing is guaranteed, especially with Jerome also sidelined.

Not having Ty Jerome available hurts the Cavs quite a bit

Jerome’s importance to the Cavs cannot be overstated. The Sixth Man of the Year candidate has been electric all season, providing instant offense and a steady hand in the second unit. His ability to create his shot and knock down threes at a 43% clip has been a game-changer. Without him, Cleveland has struggled to generate bench scoring. With Jerome unavailable, it's a problem that’s been magnified in their recent losses.

Adding to Cleveland’s concerns is the evolving nature of Jerome’s injury. What was initially listed as knee soreness has now been classified as knee tendinitis—a far more concerning development as the playoffs loom. The Cavs are hoping that a cautious approach will ensure he’s ready for the postseason. But his absence is already taking a toll.

The Cavs have been stumbling to the finish line in March. A month full of momentum and confidence is now concluding with inconsistency and uncertainty. They’ve managed a respectable 10-5 record. But their last two losses—particularly Cleveland's recent letdown against the Detroit Pistons—have exposed their vulnerabilities. With only a handful of games left before the playoffs, a strong showing against the Clippers is crucial to regaining their rhythm.

The Clippers are also dealing with issues

Meanwhile, the Clippers are dealing with their challenges. Leonard’s absence has been a recurring theme this season. He has now missed 42 games compared to the 30 he has played. When on the court, Leonard has been a force, averaging 20.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting an efficient 49.4% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc.

The Clippers’ success is tied to his availability. When Leonard plays, they boast a 19-11 record, scoring 116.7 points per game. Without him, their record dips to 23-20, and their offensive production falls by nearly eight points per contest.

Despite this, LA has surged since the All-Star break, climbing into the top six of the Western Conference. They’ve won nine of their last eleven games and have positioned themselves well for the postseason. But their final stretch will be grueling. Three back-to-back sets remain on their schedule, and with Leonard yet to play both legs of a back-to-back this season, his availability for crucial games down the stretch is uncertain.

Cleveland's injury woes have a silver lining

Cleveland is also shorthanded beyond Jerome. Jaylon Tyson is also listed as out, further depleting their depth. However, there is a silver lining: Max Strus, who missed the previous game due to ankle management, is expected to return. His presence will provide the floor spacing that Cleveland sorely lacked in their loss to Detroit.

While both teams are missing key players, the stakes remain high. The Clippers are fighting to maintain their playoff positioning in a brutal Western Conference. The Cavs, meanwhile, are desperate to right the ship and head into April with confidence. Sunday’s matinee isn’t just about who’s available—it’s about which team can adapt and execute in the face of adversity.

The Clippers have proven they can win without Leonard, but their margin for error shrinks considerably. The Cavs, on the other hand, need to prove they can overcome the absence of Jerome and take advantage of a weakened LA squad. With the postseason fast approaching, these final regular-season battles aren’t just about wins and losses—they’re about setting the tone for what’s to come.

A win on Sunday won’t erase Cleveland’s recent struggles, nor will it guarantee a smooth road ahead. But it would be a statement—a sign that, even in the face of adversity, this team is ready to fight. With or without their key players, both the Cavs and Clippers need this win. Now, it’s just a matter of who steps up to claim it.