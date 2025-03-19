INGLEWOOD, CA — Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, and the Los Angeles Clippers came into Tuesday night's game having won six of their last seven. None of the teams they'd faced, however, were of the caliber of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who came into the game with a 56-11 record.

But after Tuesday night, the Clippers put a lot of teams on notice by beating the Cavs.

Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac react to win over NBA best Cavs

Behind big nights from their stars, the Clippers defeated Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, 132-119. It was the second time this season the Clippers had four players score at least 20 points in the same game.

Kawhi Leonard led the way with 33 points and seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals on 12-of-19 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from three. Leonard's 33 points tied a season high, and his five threes marked a new season high.

Leonard appears to have taken a turn over his last four games, averaging 27.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.3 steals per game while shooting 58 percent from the field and 59 percent from three.

“Just by winning,” Leonard said when asked how he's evaluating his play right now. “I'm not trying to get back to a certain point. it's about what's in front of me, and I've always said that. It's nothing to do with the past. It's just about being better, being better in my role this year and what's in front of me.”

Kawhi Leonard on how he evaluates himself as he's continuing to play better on an individual level: “Just by winning. I'm not trying to get back to a certain point. it's about what's in front of me, and I've always said that. It's nothing to do with the past. It's just about… pic.twitter.com/Ip3SV5GpHp — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The night belonged to one of the Clippers' two birthday boys in Ivica Zubac.

Zubac, who turned 28 years of age on Tuesday, recorded 28 points and 20 rebounds. The Clippers big man outscored and outrebounded the Cavs combined frontcourt duo of Jarrett Allen (eight points and eight rebounds) and Evan Mobley (17 points and three rebounds). Kris Dunn also celebrated his birthday Tuesday, turning 31 years of age.

“We're not trying to get statement wins,” Ivica Zubac added after the win. “We're just trying to get wins, and win as many as we can. We think we can play against anyone when we're at our best and I think we showed that tonight. That's the best team in the league right there, best record in the league. We had a great second half, came back, played some good defense in the second half and we showed that we can play against everyone.”

James Harden scored 22 points and dished nine assists in the win, as the Clippers improved to 17-1 when Harden attempts at least 10 free throws in a game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic finished Tuesday's win with 20 points and seven assists off the Clippers bench in a perfect 8-of-8 shooting night, which included four three-pointers. Bogdanovic became the fourth guard in Clippers history to record a 20-point game on 100 percent shooting from the field, joining Terance Mann (2021), Luke Kennard (2021), and Randy Smith (1976).

“We're just trying to get better every single game,” Bogdan Bogdanovic explained after the win. “Offensively, defensively, communication on the floor, and not waste our time on the floor while we're on the floor, in different kinds of lineups and different roles. I'm just happy that everyone contributed in their roles tonight.”

Bogdan Bogdanovic on his comfortability having someone in Ivica Zubac who can speak the same language: “If you have a fun time just being here, it helps you compete better. If you're happy in a place you are with the people around you — it's never about location, it's about the… pic.twitter.com/1jiz53dBdL — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Since the All-Star break, Ivica Zubac has been averaging 20.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 66 percent from the field. He's recorded three games of 20 points and 20 rebounds, and has missed out on another two 20-20 games by a single rebound.

“As years go, you get better,” Kawhi Leonard admitted of Ivica Zubac. “He definitely wasn't ready to get the ball in the earlier years when he was here. Like I said, he progressed, he wasn't scoring on smalls as easy, getting the ball swiped out of his hands.

“Now he's being more aggressive. When it's two on him, he's dunking the ball. He's also being patient in his post-ups. And as you get more touches, you start to get more patient. You don't feel like, ‘oh, let me score the ball.' The selfishness, he never was, but you know what I mean, every player feels that way when they get it and now it's starting to kind of go away and he knows, ‘I'm going to get the ball back so let me pass and score this.' But it's just more efficient too, with his hook shots and everything.”

Winners of seven of their last eight games, the Clippers improved to 39-30, tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the loss column and just one game back of the Golden State Warriors.

With just 13 games left in the season, every game is a must-win for the Clippers. The team has two games left on this homestand against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

Despite getting healthy on the court for the team's win over the Cavs, the Clippers were without head coach Tyronn Lue due to intensified pain in his back. Jeff Van Gundy is also out for the Clippers due to a family medical matter.

Lue also missed three games last week before returning for the final game of the three-game road trip against the Hawks. His status is still up in the air, as the coach was in visible pain and discomfort during Sunday's home win against the Charlotte Hornets.