After sweeping the Miami Heat in the first round, the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves in a shocking 3-1 hole against the Indiana Pacers. The Cavs' injury struggles have contributed to the disappointment, with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley all missing time. With Game 5 on deck, Mitchell remains questionable with an ankle sprain. Here is everything we know about Donovan Mitchell's injury and his playing status against the Pacers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Cavs G Donovan Mitchell injury status vs. Pacers

As of gameday morning, Mitchell is the only player listed as questionable on the injury report. However, his status appears to trend more on the positive side, as he was present for the team's early shootaround, per TNT reporter Jared Greenberg.

Several other players might be active at less than 100 percent, but Cleveland is happy to leave it all on the court with the Cavs' season on the line. Garland and Mobley's issues appear minor enough to be left off the official report.

The Pacers have not had the same issue in the series, with none of their key players missing any time. Isaiah Jackson, who suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury in November, is the only player on their official injury report.

Mitchell suffered his injury during the Cavs' 129-109 Game 4 loss to the Pacers, playing just 20 minutes as a result. He ended the game with just 12 points and a team-worst plus-minus of minus 35. With just two days between games, it is difficult to tell how much better his ankle might be.

Despite the pain in his leg, Mitchell appears ready to give it a go in Game 5. Facing elimination, the Cavaliers return home to Rocket Arena, where they went 34-7 in the regular season. If Cleveland has any chance of extending its season, it will need Mitchell, who is averaging 34 points per game in the series.

Cavs injury report

Donovan Mitchell — Questionable; left ankle sprain

Pacers injury report

Isaiah Jackson — OUT; torn right Achilles tendon