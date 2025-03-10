After a brief stretch of uninspired play, the Cleveland Cavaliers have re-captivated the NBA world with their dominance in a statement victory, toppling the Milwaukee Bucks, 112-100. Against Milwaukee, this win was a performance that showcased Cleveland’s depth and balance and its resilience in the face of adversity. This was a resounding return to form for a Cavs squad that had momentarily lost focus, struggling against lesser NBA foes.

The Cavs entered the contest with a 13-game winning streak. However, their recent outings had lacked the same intensity and execution that made Cleveland a juggernaut earlier in the season. They flirted with complacency, playing down to lesser competition. But against Milwaukee, a team boasting two superstars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the Cavs found themselves again.

Cavs’ balance on full display against the Bucks

From the opening tip, the Cavs dictated the game’s tempo. Their two-headed frontcourt monster of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen set the tone early, combining for 17 first-quarter points on an efficient 7-of-8 shooting. The Bucks managed to keep pace behind Antetokounmpo and Lillard, but it was clear Cleveland had rediscovered its edge.

The turning point came in the second quarter. As both teams went to their reserves, the disparity in depth became glaring. Cleveland’s second unit, led by sharpshooter Max Strus, erupted. Strus poured in 11 points in the quarter, helping the Cavs stretch their lead to as many as 15 before entering halftime up by 10.

A brief third-quarter lull allowed Milwaukee to creep back into the game, as Cleveland’s outside shooting faltered. The Cavs hit just 3-of-11 from deep in the frame, allowing the Bucks to win the quarter 25-22. But any hopes of a comeback were short-lived.

The fourth quarter belonged to Cleveland. A trio of quick three-pointers from Sam Merrill, Donovan Mitchell, and Dean Wade triggered an 11-5 run, prompting a frustrated Doc Rivers to call timeout. But it didn’t matter. The Cavs weren’t finished.

With a lineup featuring Garland, Allen, Strus, Wade, and Isaac Okoro, Cleveland ratcheted up the defensive intensity, turning stops into easy buckets. A decisive 12-4 spurt all but sealed the game, cementing the Cavs’ superiority over their division rivals.

Max Strus was on the loose once again for Cleveland

Strus was the night’s unlikely hero, finishing with a team-high 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from deep, along with nine rebounds. Allen’s impact on both ends was immense, as he made life difficult for Antetokounmpo without forcing Cleveland to overextend its defensive schemes. Even on an off night for Mitchell and Garland—who combined to shoot just 8-of-28 from the field—the Cavs dominated.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, leaned heavily on its stars. Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, while Lillard added 22. But outside of those two, the Bucks lacked answers. Cleveland’s depth and defensive versatility stifled Milwaukee’s attack, reinforcing why the Cavs continue to be a nightmare matchup for their conference foe.

With the win, the Cavaliers extended their streak to 14 games—one shy of matching their longest of the season. They also swept the season series against the Bucks and have now won six of the last eight meetings. The significance of this victory stretched beyond the box score.

“I think we are still hungry,” Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said. “Because we know what is coming and we know we still have another level to get to, playoff wise. We still have the edge because we haven’t gotten to the mountaintop yet and we can’t be on cruise control. We have to keep improving and keep our playoff focus.”

Atkinson had been vocal about the team’s recent slow starts and inconsistent focus. That wasn’t an issue against Milwaukee. The Bucks led for a total of 21 seconds. The rest of the night? A showcase of the Cavs' depth and two-way excellence.

Could Cleveland dominate in a playoff matchup with Milwaukee?

A potential Eastern Conference playoff showdown could offer a different result. But as of now, one thing is clear:

The Cavs are the better team. Cleveland is more balanced. They're more disciplined and more complete. Everything they showed against Milwaukee are signs of a true contender.

“It’s the reason we have the best record in the league,” Atkinson said when asked about the bench contributions. “I do feel like they got a little tired. We brought fresh troops in throughout.

“When your best backcourt in the league doesn’t have great games and we still win by 12, it’s a testament to how many good players we have. And give the coaches a little credit because we trust them.”

Few teams can survive an off night from their MVP while cruising past a conference rival. Cleveland can and it's what they deployed against Milwaukee. That’s what makes them dangerous, especially if both teams were to meet in the playoffs.

“We just keep finding ways to win,” Strus said. “That’s the most dangerous thing about this team is any given night anybody can step up and help us win a game. … Everybody is doing their job and there is no ego about it.”

The message has been sent.

The Cavs are back — and they’re as dominant as ever.