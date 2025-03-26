The Cleveland Cavaliers are grinding through one of their most exhausting stretches of the season. March has been merciless for Cleveland—a month filled with constant travel, tough opponents, and little time to breathe. Even though their road trip is finally over, the schedule makers didn’t do the Cavs any favors, throwing one more curveball their way when hosting the San Antonio Spurs.

The Cavs are staring down the barrel of a back-to-back, with the second game being a quick trip to Detroit to take on the surging Pistons. Given the circumstances, it’s no surprise that Cleveland is resting at least one key player against San Antonio.

That player? Evan Mobley.

The Cavs will be without their defensive anchor when they host the Spurs. Mobley, who played in every game of the recent road trip, will sit out, with the team looking to rest him. Resting Mobley with the playoffs in mind has always been a focus for Cleveland. However, Mobley's absence is more than just a lineup adjustment. Instead, it’s a stark reminder of how crucial he is to everything the Cavs do, especially on the defensive end.

Evan Mobley's impact goes beyond the score and so much more

Mobley’s impact goes beyond the box score. Sure, his season averages of 18.7 points and 9.4 rebounds are impressive, but the real story is on defense. He’s a human eraser, someone who can switch onto any position, block shots with ease, and make opponents second-guess their every move in the paint.

Cavs veteran Tristan Thompson, known for his knack for nicknames, has one for Mobley: “DPOY.”

That’s not just a catchy title. It’s a statement and a demand. Thompson has a message for those who vote on end-of-season awards, letting everyone know Mobley is this season's best defensive player.

“Don’t (expletive) it up,” Thompson said to reporters. “He is the key for us defensively. Able to guard 1-5. Alters shots. Blocks shots. In the passing lanes. Rule of verticality. Switches onto guards. He is able to do so much at that end of the court. Like I’ve always said, he is a young Anthony Davis. Ev is a nightmare defensively.”

Mobley’s dominance was on full display in Cleveland’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers. He tied his season-high with four blocks, bringing his total to 97—sixth-most in the league. When the Blazers tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, Mobley slammed the door shut, anchoring a defense that held Portland without a field goal for over six minutes. That defensive stand propelled Cleveland to its 58th win of the season.

“He’s so talented,” Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said of Mobley. “It’s overwhelming, and you see it in a game like that, especially against a younger team. He really turned it up tonight. Another Defensive Player of the Year performance in my mind.”

The Cavs could also be without Ty Jerome against the Spurs

While the Cavs will be without Evan Mobley against the Spurs, they might also be missing a key bench piece. Ty Jerome, who has provided valuable minutes as a floor-spacing guard and secondary playmaker, is officially listed as questionable with knee soreness. His status will likely be determined closer to tipoff, making him a game-time decision for Cleveland.

Jerome has given the Cavs an added offensive spark off the bench. His ability to knock down open shots and facilitate the offense allows the team to maintain rhythm when Darius Garland or Donovan Mitchell rest. With Mobley already sidelined, Cleveland would prefer to have all available hands on deck, but Jerome’s availability remains up in the air.

If Jerome is unable to go, the Cavs will likely lean more on Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro for additional backcourt minutes. Merrill, in particular, has thrived in a spot-up shooting role, while Okoro's versatility allows him to take on more defensive responsibilities.

With a tough back-to-back looming, the Cavs will have to carefully manage their rotation. Whether or not Jerome suits up, Cleveland will need to dig deep against a Spurs team looking to play spoiler.