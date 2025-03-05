The Cleveland Cavaliers are surging and their stars are making history. Donovan Mitchell has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February, the third time he’s earned the honor in his career and the second Eastern Conference honors since arriving in Cleveland. Meanwhile, Cavs big man Evan Mobley is staking his claim as the league’s premier defender. Mobley became the first player in NBA history to win multiple Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month awards, a milestone that puts him in rare company among all-time greats.

The Cavs were nearly unstoppable in February. They finished the month with a dominant 10-1 record as they hold at the top of the Eastern Conference. At the heart of that success is Mitchell, who averaged 25.8 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.2 rebounds in just 30.5 minutes per game.

Mitchell's efficiency was off the charts. In February, he shot 49.8% from the field and 38.1% from three on high volume. Mitchell's ability to take over games was on full display. He punctuated his stellar month with a 41-point masterpiece against the East-leading Boston Celtics, reminding the league that when the lights shine brightest, he’s more than ready to deliver.

Mitchell’s dominance hasn’t always been the biggest storyline in Cleveland this season, but that’s a testament to just how deep and talented this Cavs team has become. Darius Garland is rounding back into All-Star form, Jarrett Allen continues to be a force inside, and Ty Jerome has emerged as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. But while the supporting cast has been exceptional, it’s Mitchell’s superstar presence that has propelled Cleveland into true contender status.

Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley were dominant for the Cavs in February

And then there’s Evan Mobley, a defensive anchor unlike any other in the NBA today. The 22-year-old big man has now claimed two of the last three Defensive Player of the Month awards (December and February), making a statement that he’s not just one of the best defenders in the league, he might be the absolute best.

Mobley’s combination of length, agility, and basketball IQ allows him to shut down elite scorers, protect the rim, and switch onto perimeter threats with ease. With his latest honor, he’s emerging as the clear frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year, a feat that would put him in the company of Cavs legends like LeBron James and Mark Price as one of the youngest players to ever win a major NBA award.

Cleveland’s dynamic duo is proving to be the perfect balance of offense and defense. Mitchell is the electric scorer capable of taking over any game. While Mobley is the dominant defender who can single-handedly alter an opponent’s entire game plan. Together, they are shaping the Cavs into a team that can compete with anyone, anywhere.

At 50-11, Cleveland is chasing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Their combination of firepower and defensive prowess makes them a nightmare matchup come playoff time. The pieces are all in place for something special. What makes it even more special is that it all starts with Mitchell and Mobley leading the way.

Meanwhile, out West, LeBron James continues to defy time, taking home Western Conference Player of the Month honors for the Los Angeles Lakers. As he nears an unfathomable 50,000 career points, his legacy only grows stronger. However, there will never be another LeBron — so don’t take these moments for granted.

But in Cleveland, LeBron James is in the past. Instead, the future is now. The Cavs aren’t just a great team. They’re building something special. With Mitchell and Mobley at the center of it all, this could be just the beginning.