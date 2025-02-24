Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Evan Mobley has never been one to shy away from ambition. During All-Star Weekend, Mobley boldly declared that in five years, he sees himself as the best player in the league.

When asked about his chances of winning Defensive Player of the Year ahead of the Cavs' nationally televised showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies and reigning Defensive Player of the Year recipient Jaren Jackson Jr., Mobley kept it short but brimming with quiet confidence.

“Pretty high.”

Two words, but they carried the weight of months of work, sacrifice, and belief.

Heading into the season, Mobley set two personal goals: make his first All-Star team and win Defensive Player of the Year. One of those goals is already checked off.

The other? It’s within reach for the Cavs superstar, and the matchup against Jackson and the Grizzlies might be the moment he stakes his claim.

The race for Defensive Player of the Year has been blown wide open. Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury leaves the award up for grabs, and it’s now a two-man battle between Mobley and Jackson. The perfect script: two elite defenders, sharing the court, each determined to prove he’s the league’s best.

Cavs superstar Evan Mobley knows what's at stake against Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Grizzlies

Mobley knows what’s at stake when the Cavs face the Grizzlies. He doesn’t need to say much.

“Yeah, it’s a big game,” he admitted. “Big matchup. I’m going to come out there, play my game, and try to come out with a win.”

But this isn’t just about winning a single game for Mobley. This is about legacy.

Mobley’s case for Defensive Player of the Year is more than just strong—it’s undeniable. The Cavs' defense, once inconsistent, has surged into dominance, leading the league in defensive rating since February. And at the heart of that turnaround? Evan Mobley.

The numbers tell the story. With Mobley on the floor, Cleveland boasts a suffocating 108.9 defensive rating—nearly eight points better than when he sits.

Opponents struggle in the restricted area, shooting just 59.3% when he’s patrolling the paint. But when he’s off? That number jumps 5.9%, a staggering difference that underscores his presence as an elite rim protector for the Cavs.

Stats are one thing. But the eye test? That’s where Mobley separates himself. His length, timing, and instincts turn ordinary possessions into chaos for opposing offenses. He doesn’t just block shots—he erases them. He doesn’t just alter drives—he deters them entirely.

And now, more than ever, he believes he’s the best defender in the league.

Evan Mobley isn't the only one who believes in his defensive capabilities

Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson sees it happening in real time. The transformation. The shift from potential to realization. The belief that Mobley is no longer just an elite young player—he’s the guy.

“I’ve said this to Evan—your next step is believing you have all of the tools,” Atkinson said before the Cavs' recent win over the Knicks. “There’s a belief with these guys … they just have this almost irrational confidence. Evan is not a not-confident person, but we need to get him to be a little more irrational. A little more, ‘Man, I’m going to be this guy.’ I think that’s his next step. All the tools are there.”

And Mobley is embracing that mindset. The quiet confidence. The expectation, not just the hope, that Defensive Player of the Year belongs to him.

“I’m definitely looking forward and looking towards winning that,” Mobley said when asked about the significance of the award. “I mean, the main thing is winning games, right? Hopefully, get to the championship before all that, but that’s definitely been on my mind.”

The Cavs' matchup with the Grizzlies is more than just another game. It’s a proving ground. A head-to-head battle that could define Mobley’s season—and his future. He’s no longer just talking about being the best – he’s out to prove it.