The Cleveland Cavaliers got their signature moment Friday night, and it came emphatically. With eight seconds left and the game hanging in the balance, Evan Mobley detonated a two-handed dunk that sealed a 117–115 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The play capped a composed late-game execution. Lonzo Ball inbounded to Jaylon Tyson, who drove baseline and dropped a perfect pass to Mobley for the decisive finish. Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey missed a desperation heave at the buzzer, and Cleveland walked away with its 24th win of the season. Mobley finished with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four blocks. He anchored both ends when it mattered most.

Evan Mobley THROWS IT DOWN to win it for the Cavs 😤 pic.twitter.com/epBCQ1HiPJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 17, 2026

The victory fit neatly into a season defined by progress with patience. Cleveland sits at 24–19. They are currently second in the Central Division and sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs are buoyed by an offense averaging 120.1 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA. Sure, inconsistency has surfaced. However, the additions of Ball and Larry Nance Jr have helped stabilize the rotation. They have complemented the scoring punch of Donovan Mitchell, who continues to pace the attack at a career-high 29.7 points per night.

For Mobley, the moment underscored a season of two-way authority. Averaging 17.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, he remains a defensive cornerstone at 1.9 blocks per game. After a brief December absence with a calf strain, Mobley has surged. He has paired timely offense with elite rim protection. Friday’s dunk was a declaration that Cleveland’s closer can wear No. 4, too.