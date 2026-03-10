OKLAHOMA CITY — For the second time in 10 days, All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, which led to a parting shot from Jalen Williams. Gilgeous-Alexander's historic night began when he tied Wilt Chamberlain's record of 126 consecutive 20+ point games. He sealed the special night with a go-ahead 3-pointer that would send the Nuggets home.

The shorthanded Thunder, competing without Williams, All-Star Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Alex Caruso, to name a few, were led by their MVP candidate in Gilgeous-Alexander against a Nuggets team that was itching to avenge last week's overtime thriller. In terms of Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP race with Jokic, Williams believes SGA's 35-point performance in the Thunder's 129-126 win should seal the race, he said, on his X, formerly Twitter.

“MVP. Don't think too hard !!!” Williams posted shortly after Monday's win, as the Thunder extended its winning streak to six.

Gilgeous-Alexander's near triple-double (35 points, 15 assists, nine rebounds) with one block and one steal led five Thunder players in double figures, including Jaylin Williams' 29 points, including a career-high seven threes, and a dozen rebounds. Ajay Mitchell, in his first game since January, led the second unit with 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting, and Isaiah Joe and Jared McCain both added 13 points, including three triples.

Jokic's triple-double (32 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists) led the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon added 23 points and 10 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 28 points, including a whopping eight threes, led the bench production, while All-Star Jamal Murray added 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Nikola Jokic's ‘special' shoutout to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Article Continues Below

Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic is impressed by Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is reminding everyone of how difficult it is to record 20+ points in 126 consecutive games. Jokic commended Gilgeous-Alexander during his postgame media availability, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“I don’t know that people know how hard it is to do that. To make 20 points in 10 (straight) games, not 120, whatever it is, it’s special. He’s a special player,” Jokic said. “It's a pleasure and a privilege to play against him.”

Nikola Jokic on SGA tying Wilt with 126 consecutive 20-point games “I don’t know that people know how hard it is to do that. To make 20 pointsin 10 (straight) games, not 120 whatever it is, it’s special. He’s a special player.” pic.twitter.com/YMSWvXGbhj — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 10, 2026

The Thunder will look to extend its winning streak to seven when it hosts the Celtics at the Paycom Center on Thursday.