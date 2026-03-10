The San Francisco 49ers have acquired the top wide receiver in the free agent market after agreeing to terms with Mike Evans on a three-year deal.

With Evans on the roster, Brock Purdy will have another dependable target, making their already potent offense even more dynamic.

The 49ers also made an under-the-radar yet logical move, signing Vederian Lowe to a two-year contract, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“(New England) Patriots OT Vederian Lowe to the 49ers on a two-year deal worth a max value of $12 million with $5.75 million guaranteed, per sources,” reported Fowler on X.

Lowe primarily spent last season as a backup on the Patriots, but his addition should give the 49ers more insurance at his position, especially with Trent Williams possibly leaving the team.

The 26-year-old Lowe is not expected to be an anchor for the O-line like Williams, but he can be used as a swing tackle, playing on either side if needed.

If Williams bids goodbye to the 49ers, Lowe will have a bigger role, most likely a bridge piece, while the team grooms a rookie or other young players.

The 49ers' offense got exposed in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round of last season's playoffs. Coach Kyle Shanan even admitted that the Seahawks “got us pretty good.” While it was a measured assessment, it was clear that changes were in the offing.

The 49ers are Lowe's third team after also playing for the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2022.