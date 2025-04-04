The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road once again, facing off against the San Antonio Spurs in what might seem like just another late-season game. But with the playoffs looming and key role players sidelined, this contest carries more weight than it appears for the Cavs.

Cleveland has shown flashes of dominance, but inconsistency has crept into their game at times. A recent four-game losing streak raised concerns, though back-to-back victories over the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks have helped restore confidence. Now, with just six games remaining in the regular season, every moment on the court is an opportunity to refine their approach before the postseason grind begins.

The Cavaliers sit at 61-15, with the coveted No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference within reach. Just two more wins—or a combination of wins and Boston losses—will secure home-court advantage throughout the conference playoffs. A victory in San Antonio would be another step toward that goal, but without Dean Wade (illness) and Ty Jerome (knee), Cleveland’s rotation takes a hit.

The Cavs will look to sidestep the Spurs without Ty Jerome and Dean Wade

Wade, missing his second straight game, has been an important piece in Cleveland’s defensive schemes. His absence opens the door for Isaac Okoro and De’Andre Hunter to absorb more minutes. Meanwhile, Jerome’s continued struggles with left knee tendinitis leave the backcourt thinner, likely leading to more opportunities for Sam Merrill and Okoro.

This game presents more than just a numbers game for Cleveland. It’s a chance to maintain rhythm and discipline against a Spurs team that, despite its record, has been resilient. San Antonio sits at 32-44 and is well out of the postseason picture, but that doesn’t mean they lack motivation. The Spurs are focused on player development, and a team with nothing to lose can be dangerous.

San Antonio enters the contest short-handed, missing franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama due to a right shoulder injury that has ended his season prematurely. De’Aaron Fox’s brief but promising stint with the team also came to a close due to finger surgery. Jeremy Sochan (back) remains out as well, leaving the Spurs’ rotation stripped of key contributors.

Despite the depleted roster, San Antonio has managed to stay competitive, including a recent victory over the Denver Nuggets, even if Denver rested all their starters. Young talents like Stephon Castle, who nearly posted a triple-double in that win, have stepped up. Castle led the Spurs with 22 points in their last meeting with Cleveland and will be a focal point once again.

Defense will decide the victor

For the Cavs, defensive execution will be critical. In their previous meeting with San Antonio, Cleveland allowed five Spurs players to reach double figures, an issue they must address. Locking in on perimeter defense and limiting second-chance opportunities will be key objectives.

Evan Mobley, who sat out the last matchup, returns to provide a much-needed boost in the frontcourt. The fourth-year big man continues to cement himself as one of the league’s premier defenders and remains a dark horse candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, especially with Wembanyama out of the race. He and Jarrett Allen should dominate the paint, particularly with San Antonio’s thinned-out interior presence.

Allen has been on a tear, coming off a 21-point, 10-of-11 shooting performance against the Knicks. Just a week ago against these same Spurs, he dropped 29 points and 15 rebounds. Another dominant effort from him could make the difference, especially with rebounding being an area where the Cavs need to improve after struggling on the boards in March.

Offensively, Cleveland will aim to fine-tune its ball movement. Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell have formed a potent backcourt duo, combining for 44 points and nearly 12 assists per game this season. However, when facing a struggling team like San Antonio, the challenge is staying engaged and avoiding complacency. Garland was held to just 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting in the last meeting, a performance he’ll look to improve upon.

Who can the Cavs lean on with a shorthanded rotation?

With Wade out, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson has a few rotation decisions to make. Will he lean more on Okoro and Hunter? Will he experiment with small-ball lineups featuring Mobley at center? These subtle lineup adjustments could prove valuable when the postseason arrives.

For the Spurs, the focus remains on development, but they won’t roll over. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are both expected to return, giving San Antonio a much-needed scoring boost. If they hope to stay competitive, their defense will need to contain Cleveland’s dynamic backcourt and prevent Allen from dominating inside.

This matchup may not have the same stakes for both teams, but for the Cavs, it’s a critical test of focus. They have their eyes set on a deep playoff run, and avoiding bad habits in games like these is just as important as securing the win itself. The road to the No. 1 seed and beyond continues in San Antonio, where the Cavs will look to prove that they’re not just a contender on paper, but a team ready to make a statement.