The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (61-15) visit the San Antonio Spurs (32-44) on Friday in a clash of teams at opposite ends of the standings. The Cavs, led by Donovan Mitchell (24.0 PPG) and Darius Garland (20.7 PPG, 6.7 APG), boast the league's top offense, averaging 122.3 points per game, and are strong defensively, allowing just 112.3 points per contest. Meanwhile, the Spurs got back on track against Denver in their last matchup, but are without key players Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox due to injuries. Devin Vassell (16.3 PPG) and Chris Paul (7.6 APG) will need to step up against a dominant Cleveland squad.

Here are the Cavaliers-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Spurs Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -900

San Antonio Spurs: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +610

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Spurs

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to win and cover the spread against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday due to their dominant form and the Spurs' depleted roster. Cleveland, fresh off a commanding 124-105 victory over the Knicks, has now tied the second-most wins in franchise history with 61 and remains atop the Eastern Conference standings. Led by Donovan Mitchell (24.0 PPG) and Darius Garland (20.7 PPG, 6.7 APG), the Cavs boast an elite offense that has scored 120+ points in 44 games this season, complemented by a stout defense anchored by Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Their balanced attack should overwhelm a struggling Spurs squad.

San Antonio, meanwhile, is reeling from injuries to key players, including Victor Wembanyama (out for the season) and De’Aaron Fox (season-ending surgery), leaving them without their top stars. Devin Vassell is also sidelined with an ankle sprain, further depleting their offensive firepower. The Spurs have shifted focus to development but have struggled mightily, losing five out of their last six games and lacking consistency on both ends of the floor. With Cleveland’s motivation to secure momentum heading into the playoffs and San Antonio’s inability to match their depth or talent, expect the Cavs to dominate and easily cover the spread.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs have a strong case to cover the spread, if not pull off an upset, against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Despite their struggles this season, the Spurs have shown resilience in recent games, particularly with their perimeter shooting. Ranked eighth in the league in three-pointers made (14.1 per game), San Antonio has the ability to stay competitive against Cleveland’s high-powered offense. Devin Vassell (16.3 PPG) and rookie Stephon Castle (14.3 PPG) have stepped up offensively, providing consistent scoring threats. If they can capitalize on Cleveland's occasional lapses in defending the three-point line—where opponents have averaged 15.3 makes over the Cavs' last 10 games the Spurs could keep this game closer than expected.

Additionally, playing at Frost Bank Center gives San Antonio a boost, as they’ve often performed better at home. Veteran leadership from Chris Paul (7.5 APG) can help control the tempo and exploit Cleveland’s defensive vulnerabilities in transition. The Cavaliers may also be vulnerable to a letdown game after securing their 60th win and solidifying their playoff position, which could lead to reduced intensity. While Cleveland is heavily favored, San Antonio’s ability to score efficiently and their knack for covering spreads in recent games (2-3 ATS in their last five) make them a viable pick to cover on Friday.

Final Cavaliers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the clear favorites to win and cover the spread against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Cleveland’s elite offense, led by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, has been nearly unstoppable, averaging 122.3 points per game and shooting 38.4% from three. Their balanced attack, combined with the defensive presence of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, gives them a significant edge on both ends of the floor. The Spurs, while showcasing flashes of potential through Devin Vassell and rookie Stephon Castle, have struggled defensively, allowing 116.8 points per game, which plays directly into Cleveland’s strengths.

San Antonio’s youth and inconsistency, coupled with injuries to key players like Victor Wembanyama, make it difficult to envision them keeping pace with one of the NBA’s best teams. While the Spurs may have moments of competitiveness at home, Cleveland’s depth, experience, and momentum should result in a decisive victory and a covered spread.

Final Cavaliers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -13.5 (-110), Over 240.5 (-110)