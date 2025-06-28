The Cleveland Cavaliers shook things up by acquiring Lonzo Ball in a trade with the Chicago Bulls. In exchange, the Bulls will get Isaac Okoro.

As a result, Cavaliers fans are using social media to make their voices heard in response to the trade. On the Cavs Nation X page, responses began to come in immediately.

One reflected positively on the move, saying that Ball brings a unique set of skills that are conducive to the team.

“Okoro a good defender, but Alonzo is no drop off. Lonzo brings another ball handler and true floor general for a talented scoring and shooting backcourt. Lonzo when healthy is one of the better PGs in the league. His impact is well beyond the stats. Great move for the Cavs.” @Hoops1Wire posted on X.

Another fan took aim at the Bulls by indicating that they are inclined to say yes to anything.

“The Bulls just be saying yes to the first offers they see,” @TheREAL_DTEB posted on X. But one fan didn't like the trade, not one bit.

“terrible trade” @trinalovejames posted on X.

The Cavaliers are coming off a season in which they went 64-18, the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, they were eliminated in the first round by the Indiana Pacers.

As for Ball, he's expected to add a strong defensive presence and an up-tempo dimension to the Cavalier's offense. But where does Okoro go from here?

Can Isaac Okoro transition smoothly from the Cavaliers to the Bulls?

In 2020, Okoro was drafted by the Cavaliers. During his stint, he averaged 8.1 points per game.

Okoro complimented Ball when it came to playing defense on the perimeter.

He was given the responsibility of guarding the opponent's best offensive player. In addition, Okoro shot a career-best 39.1% from the three-point line during the 2023-2024 season.

In Chicago, Okoro is likely to come off the bench and provide relief for Coby White and Josh Giddey. The hope is for him to grow in terms of offense along with a team that is trying to become a venerable presence in the league.