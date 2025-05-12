The Cleveland Cavaliers finished the 2024-25 NBA regular season with the best record in the Eastern Conference standings. The Cavs are now just a loss away in their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers from getting eliminated from title contention.

That's after a devastating 129-109 Cleveland loss to the Pacers in Game 4 on the road Sunday night, which put Indiana ahead in the series, three games to one. The final score of Game 4 doesn't even do enough justice to tell the story about how much Tyrese Haliburton and company dominated the Cavs.

Indiana had a lead as big as 44 in the contest, as the Pacers set the tone early and broke away right out of the gate. The Pacers outscored Cleveland by 15 points in the first quarter. But it was just a mere omen for what was about to come for the Cavaliers, as Indiana dropped a 42-point bomb in the second quarter while limiting Cleveland to just 16 points in the same frame.

Of course, Cleveland fans are far from elated by the result of Game 4.

“It's frustrating. We did everything right the whole season, we didn't deserve any of this. We still have a chance, although it's very small, but it's complicated. We'll keep believing. And if we're eliminated, we'll come back next year,” said a fan on social media.

“The entire organization can go to hell. F**k all of you frauds,” another angry Cavs fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared.

A sarcastic comment from a fan read: “Its alright all we gotta do is win 3 in a row with mitchell injured”

“HAVE A GOOD NIGHT CLEVELAND CAVALIERS FANS 😭,” another post read.

“We suck,” said an X user.

Donovan Mitchell's ankle injury made the night worse for the Cavaliers, as the high-flying guard did not see action in the entire season half to tend to the lower-body issue. He only had 12 points on 3-for-11 shooting from the field in Game 4 while Darius Garland led the Cavs with 21 points.

Nevertheless, the Cavaliers still have a chance to turn things around, with Game 5 to be played at Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Tuesday.