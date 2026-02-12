After making his Cleveland Cavaliers home debut at Rocket Arena, alongside fellow newbies Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder, James Harden took the time to deliver a strong message about NBA player loyalty. The 11-time All-Star and 2017-18 MVP spoke passionately on the subject when asked why he and players of his caliber have continuously moved on to different teams as frequently as they have.

“I mean, it's basketball and the whole quote-unquote loyalty thing, I think it's overrated,” Harden said after the Cavs blew out the Washington Wizards to extend their winning streak to five games. “This is a business at the end of the day, and it's a lot of money involved and a lot of decisions that has to be made.

“Like, if a player isn't producing or if you don't see him in the future, [then the] front office, some of them have to do a job and want to keep their job. So, they feel like they've gotta do what's best to keep their job, and they trade players. Or, if a guy isn't happy, and he wants to be traded to somewhere else, then it's a problem.”

The Cavs are the fifth team that Harden has played for in his career, and the fourth organization he's been dealt to in the last five years. After eight seasons and change with the Houston Rockets, he was sent to the Brooklyn Nets. A year and a half later, the Nets traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers. After a falling out with Sixers president Daryl Morey, who had once been his most ardent supporter in their time in Houston together, Harden was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Unlike the Philadelphia breakup or any of the previously unceremonious ends, the Clipper exit was amicable and clean, with no hard feelings on either side.

“It's just so many different dynamics that go into it,” Harden said. “This is a business at the end of the day. Not even just the NBA, but, like, people that have normal jobs have those same problems; it's just not magnified, you know what I mean?

“So, for me, I don't lose focus of trying to compete for a championship and, financially, making sure that my family is taken care of. Because I'm very smart, and I've sacrificed a lot financially, which I don't get credit on; it don't get talked about, but I'm fulfilled, and I'm happy with it.”

Harden's motivation behind the latest chapter in his journey with Cleveland is two-fold.

“Winning a championship, or at least having a chance to, and then financially getting paid for me being available and playing at the highest level for so long,” Harden said. “So, this is a business at the end of the day. I feel like players should ultimately do what's best for them, and the front office does what's best for them and their owner and their organization.

“It's two sides of a story.”

Contractually, Harden and the Cavs will have to hammer out details after the NBA Finals. He has $13.3 million of his $42.3 million player option kicking in on June 29 before it fully guarantees on July 11. Whether he opts in or opts out to restructure a new deal is a conversation for a few months down the road.

For now, does he believe the Cavs have those pieces to accomplish his first goal?

“Yes,” Harden said bluntly. “I don't know how many times I've really said that throughout the course of my career.

“But given the depth, given the shooting, the athleticism, the versatility that we have, yes.”