The Cleveland Cavaliers started the new era with James Harden off right, getting a win against the Sacramento Kings in his first game with his new team. Harden took over in the fourth quarter of the game and helped the team secure the victory, and it's something that fans should get used to.

After the game, Harden was asked about his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, and he had nothing but good things to say about the people in the organization.

“One of the best organizations that I’ve been in from top to bottom. From Ballmer to L Frank. Everybody in the front office… I’m appreciative of the opportunity and I’ll never forget it,” Harden said.

🗣️ James Harden had high praise for the Clippers organization: "One of the best organizations that I’ve been in from top to bottom. From Ballmer to L Frank. Everybody in the front office… I’m appreciative of the opportunity and I’ll never forget it."pic.twitter.com/XuVAJo4Wa4 — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) February 8, 2026

Harden had the chance to play for his hometown team, and not everyone has the opportunity to do so. Not only that, but he was able to leave an imprint on the team that some will never forget.

Article Continues Below

“That's all I can do. … You never know what standard you leave on somebody's day or life. It was real love for me. … Life goes on, it moves on, and you gotta move on with it,” Harden said.

Harden noted that he didn't ask for a trade, and it was something that the Clippers brought up to him, knowing his contract situation for next season. In the end, both teams were able to accomplish what they wanted, as Harden is in win-now mode with the Cavs, while the Clippers are now younger and focus on the future.

The Cavs may have been a perfect opportunity for Harden, as he plays alongside another high-scoring guard in Donovan Mitchell, and he has lob threats surrounding him, such as Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

The Cavs were serious about improving at the deadline, and they did so. Now it's time for them to try to make a run.