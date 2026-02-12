James Harden has played for a lot of teams, but he might have finally found the perfect vibe with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Following a dominant 138-113 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, “The Beard” opened up about how he’s managed to transition so seamlessly into the Cavs rotation since arriving at the trade deadline.

For Harden, it isn't about overcomplicating things. He credited the team’s chemistry for the smooth start, specifically highlighting the “vibes” within the locker room. He emphasized a selfless approach to joining a roster that was already rolling before his arrival.

“Definitely vibes,” Harden said regarding his fit. “I told them, I'll figure it out. We'll do some adjusting with each other, but for the most part, just do what ya'll been doing, and I'll find my way. I'm just here to win, so whatever that looks like.”

The results speak for themselves. While Sam Merrill stole the show with a historic 32-point performance, Harden’s impact as a floor general was undeniable. He finished the night with 13 points and a team-high 11 assists in 28 minutes of action. Despite only taking four shots from the field, Harden kept the offense humming, constantly finding open shooters and feeding Jarrett Allen in the paint.

Harden wasn't the only star shining, as Donovan Mitchell continued his tear with 30 points and five assists. Allen was nearly perfect himself, chipping in 21 points and nine rebounds on 10-of-11 shooting. The Wizards simply had no answer for the Cavaliers' depth, as Kyshawn George led Washington with 17 points in a losing effort.

With five straight wins under their belt and a 3-0 record since the trade, the Cavaliers are officially the hottest team in the Eastern Conference. As Harden put it, he’s just here to win, and right now, winning looks pretty easy in Cleveland.