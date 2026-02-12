When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for James Harden last week, everyone expected the offensive fireworks to reach a new level. What they didn't expect was for Sam Merrill to turn into a human flamethrower and rewrite the franchise record books in the process.

Sam Merrill is UNCONCIOUS 😱 He has 32 points and 9-of-10 from three.pic.twitter.com/m3NoGMHiwU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2026

During a 138-113 rout of the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, Merrill put on a shooting clinic that felt more like a video game than an actual NBA contest. The sharpshooter finished with a career-high 32 points in just 25 minutes of action. The efficiency was bordering on the impossible: Merrill went 11-of-12 from the field and a staggering 9-of-10 from beyond the arc.

By the time the final buzzer sounded at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Merrill had become the first player in Cavaliers history to record at least 30 points and zero turnovers while shooting over 90 percent from the floor in a single game.

The avalanche started early, as the Utah State product exploded for 26 points in the first half alone. He went a perfect 9-of-9 from the field through the first two quarters, including seven triples. His 17-point barrage in the second period fueled a 16-5 run that effectively buried the Wizards before they could even think about a comeback.

While Merrill stole the spotlight, he had plenty of help keeping Cleveland in the driver's seat. Donovan Mitchell remained consistent with 30 points, marking his 28th game of the season reaching that milestone. Jarrett Allen dominated the interior with 21 points and nine rebounds, while James Harden thrived in his home debut with 13 points and 11 assists.

The win marks five straight for the Cavaliers, who have now won 10 of their last 11 games. With Merrill providing this kind of elite spacing, Cleveland is looking like the most dangerous offense in the East.