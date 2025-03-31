Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson won’t take credit for the Cavs’ stunning rise to the top of the Eastern Conference. He insists it’s about roster construction—praising the Koby Altman-led Cleveland front office for assembling a deep, versatile team. He points to continuity, with 13 of 14 full-time players returning from last year’s conference semifinal run. And, of course, he highlights player leadership, particularly from Donovan Mitchell.

But there’s an undeniable X-factor that has fueled Cleveland’s surge: Atkinson himself. His ability to push the right buttons at the right time was on full display in the Cavs’ 127-122 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, one of their most complete performances in weeks.

Before the game, Atkinson sensed what anyone from the outside looking in could see. His team was exhausted, playing their third game in four nights. Their recent stretch had been unsteady, losing five of nine since their franchise-record 16-game win streak. A postseason-ready team was suddenly stumbling toward the finish line. That wasn’t acceptable.

So, Atkinson took matters into his own hands.

Kenny Atkinson's rallying cry carried the Cavs against the Clippers

Inside the Cavs’ locker room, Atkinson started his pregame speech lighthearted, chatting about Duke and the Final Four. And then, boom.

“He came in talking about Duke and the Final Four and [expletive] and then threw the water bottle at the screen,” said a grinning Mitchell. “It was good. He came in lighthearted, and then out of nowhere he just flipped.

“I think it was great. It's definitely needed, especially at this time of year, eight, seven games left. It's easy to kind of coast your way through, but it was definitely something to get fired up about, and that's why we appreciate him. He picks his spots and always does it the right way.”

Cleveland center Jarrett Allen echoed the sentiment: “A very formal message from Kenny before the game with a lot of choice words that got us fired up.”

Evan Mobley noted that the speech wasn’t just about the words—it was Atkinson’s sheer energy. “You could definitely tell he was invested in this game,” Mobley said. “Everyone locked in after that speech and played our brand of basketball.”

Atkinson later claimed he didn’t even remember throwing the water bottle. Maybe he did, maybe he didn’t. Either way, the message landed and the Cavs responded on the court in kind against the visiting Clippers.

Cleveland made a fiery statement of their own against Los Angeles

From the opening tip, the Cavs responded to their coach's fire. They jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter and controlled the game nearly wire-to-wire. The Clippers, playing without Kawhi Leonard, battled back thanks to a 34-point explosion from Norman Powell. But when L.A. cut the deficit to a single point early in the third, Cleveland answered with a 16-2 run, restoring a comfortable cushion.

By the fourth quarter, the Cavs had built their lead back up to 18. Even when the Clippers made a late push, Atkinson’s team never broke.

Mitchell, who finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals, made clutch plays in the final moments to keep Cleveland in control. Allen was dominant, tallying 25 points on 11-of-12 shooting while grabbing 12 rebounds. Mobley added 22 points and seven boards.

More importantly, the Cavs rediscovered their identity. They shared the ball, recording 33 assists on 47 made shots. They hit 15 threes, dominated the glass for the first time in two weeks, and played with an edge that had been missing in recent outings.

“We were more focused,” Atkinson said postgame. “[The] competition level was higher. Discipline was better. We talked before the game that it was time to get that to another level. I think that’s what we did.”

The Cavs made history and still aren't satisfied

The victory marked Cleveland’s 60th of the season—only the third time in franchise history they’ve reached that milestone. Yet Atkinson wasn’t fixated on that number.

“I didn’t expect 60 wins,” Atkinson admitted afterward. “My internal goal was to improve from last year. If it’s one win, great. If it’s two wins, great. That’s where my mind was. But for this team to take it to another level and kind of shatter it, that says a lot.

“And we’re not done.”

With seven regular-season games remaining, the focus is shifting toward playoff readiness. Atkinson has made it clear that securing the No. 1 seed isn’t the top priority—playing the right way is.

“If I had priorities, I’d rather be playing well and have everybody healthy,” Atkinson said. “That’s the priority. Hopefully the first seed comes along with that. I think if we keep on the philosophy and mentality that we’re on right now, I think it’ll end up happening.”

Their win over Los Angeles gave Cleveland a 4.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics, making that top spot more secure. But the real takeaway was how the Cavs responded.

They had hit a rough patch. The grueling schedule, the increased competition, the mental and physical fatigue—it all took a toll. The March slump wasn’t about talent or ability. It was about execution, energy, and engagement. And Atkinson knew he had to snap them out of it before bad habits seeped into the playoffs.

All it took was fanning a spark into a roaring fire for the Cavs to respond.