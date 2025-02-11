Kevin Love continues to dominate the NBA social media game. As LeBron James went viral for his pre-game speech to Luka Doncic ahead of the latter's Los Angeles Lakers debut, the Miami Heat forward was reminded of an old memory from his days with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Just moments before the Lakers' Feb. 10 game against the Utah Jazz, James hyped up Doncic by telling his new teammate to be himself and “fit the f**** out.” Love did not wait long to comedically mention a 10-year-old tweet of James saying the exact opposite phrase as the Cavaliers' trio of James, Love, and Kyrie Irving endured a rough patch.

Love posted a screenshot of James' tweet from February 2015. In it, James demanded Love “stop trying to FIT-OUT and just FIT-IN” to “be a part of something special.” Even without mentioning his name, the tweet was widely interpreted as a shot at Love, which James would confirm.

“Punching the air right now!” Love's caption read. “Just my thoughts. @kingjames #10yearslaterstillahater #LeHurtMyFeelings”

Since Love resurfaced the tweet, fans went back to it to ridicule James in the comments. Regardless, James and Love remain close friends nearly a decade after they last shared the court as teammates.

Despite the harsh tweet, cooler heads eventually prevailed, and the Cavaliers went on to win the 2016 NBA Finals. However, Love does not seem to have forgotten anything from his lengthy career and is never afraid to call others out on social media.

LeBron James, Kevin Love's shared careers

While James has been in the NBA for five years longer than Kevin Love, the two have shared many similarities throughout their careers. They were most notably teammates with the Cavaliers from 2014 to 2018. Together, they won four Eastern Conference titles and one NBA championship.

Love's move to Cleveland was a major part of James' return to the franchise. His career transformation from being a low-post scorer to one of the best stretch-fours in the league emulated the success James had with Chris Bosh on the Heat.

James left for the Lakers during the 2018 offseason, but Love remained in Cleveland for nearly five more seasons. He was released by the Cavaliers during the 2022-2023 season and subsequently signed with the Heat, where James won his first championship.

Each time the two veterans face each other as opponents, they embrace each other on the court before and after the game. They both continue to speak to the meaning of their friendship, saying they will remain connected to each other for the rest of their lives.