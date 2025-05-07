On Tuesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers fell behind 0-2 in their second round playoff series vs the Indiana Pacers with a brutal last second defeat. Despite playing without multiple key contributors, the Cavs were in control of this game until the last minute, when they absolutely imploded and opened the door for a Tyrese Haliburton game winner.

The Cavs led this game by 7 with under a minute left, and their collapse was observed by all corners of the sports world, including Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, who had some harsh words for recent Coach of the Year winner Kenny Atkinson after the debacle.

“Cavs coaching is so questionable how tf you lose that game in under 40 seconds?” wondered Parsons on X, formerly Twitter.

Parsons was also sure to shout out Cavs star Donovan Mitchell for his epic performance with several of his co-stars on the sidelines.

“48 points and a loss? That melt down was so crazy ! Damm don!! Really wanted that one for spider!” wrote Parsons.

A brutal loss by the Cavs

The Cavs led this game by 17 points after the first quarter despite playing without Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De'Andre Hunter, each out with various injuries.

However, virtually everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong for the Cavs in the final minute, including two turnovers (featuring one especially bad inbounds pass from Max Strus), as well as two relinquished offensive rebounds off of Pacers missed free throws, both of which led directly to Indiana baskets.

After Haliburton's three pointer fell through the net, the Cavs weren't even able to get a shot up, as Sam Merrill's attempt from beyond half court came after the buzzer.

The Cavs now find themselves in the less than ideal position of having dropped each of their first two home games of the series and having to go on the road to try to climb their way back in. Adding to the adversity is the fact that Mobley, Hunter, and Garland may still be out when they next take the court.

The Cavs will look to salvage their season in what is effectively a must-win Game 3 on Friday evening at 7:30 PM ET.