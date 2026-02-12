The Cleveland Cavaliers watched Sam Merrill deliver 13 points a night before Wednesday. Merrill even briefly dealt with a hand injury that hindered his shooting touch one month ago. But he doubled his 13.0 PPG output against the Washington Wizards, in the first half alone.

Merrill hit all nine of his field goal attempts. And that included nailing all seven of his shots from behind the arc. In total, Merrill dropped 26 points on the Wizards at the half.

Sam Merrill went CRAZY in the 1st half against the Wizards 🔥 🔸 26 points

🔸 9-of-9 FG

🔸 7-of-7 3PT pic.twitter.com/BRBN8GHxN7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2026

It appeared that James Harden was set to become the sharpshooter in this offense — all after his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Merrill, though, hit flawless marks out the gate for the Cavs while Harden played facilitator.

Notable reactions for breakout Sam Merrill night in Cavaliers vs. Wizards

The FanDuel Sports Network Ohio broadcast expressed excitement.

“Oh goodness, Sam Merrill is putting on a show!” play-by-play commentator John Michael is overheard saying live.

Article Continues Below

Cleveland sports personality Leah Doherty of Cleveland 19 News rolled with the Elmo fire gif to describe Merrill's night.

#Cavs Sam Merrill is unstoppable tonight. 9-9 FG and 7-7 from deep 26pts in the first half pic.twitter.com/ZX0PIXJgmV — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) February 12, 2026

Even more astounding for Merrill, ESPN Insights revealed he hit a rare mark.

“He's the only Cavalier in the play-by-play era to make 7 three-pointers on 100% FG in a half,” the account posted via the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

That means not even Cavs legends LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, even current star Donovan Mitchell never hit that mark before.

Merrill is no stranger to dropping 20+ points. He delivered 22 against the Portland Trail Blazers to start the month of February. The former Utah State star produced five total games of surpassing 20 points or more.

But he shattered his previous season-best while doubling his season points per game total.