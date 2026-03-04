Freddy Peralta was traded to the New York Mets this offseason from the Milwaukee Brewers. Now that he's the ace in New York, there are some expectations that he will eventually sign a new contract extension. On Wednesday, Peralta shared his response to possibly signing a new deal with his new team.

While guest appearing on “Foul Territory,” Peralta, who turns 30 in June, laughed off the question about a potential contract extension with the Mets. He did not have any comments to make and is keeping that eventual negotiation private.

“I have no comment,” said Peralta, laughing.

Freddy Peralta on a potential extension with the Mets… "I have no comment." 😂 pic.twitter.com/MrEevN0qqD — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 4, 2026

The two-time All-Star is in the final year of his five-year, $15.5 million contract, which he initially signed with the Brewers. It's not entirely known what kind of deal Peralta will sign next offseason. However, the belief is that it will be a significant pay raise for Freddy Peralta.

Especially considering he has been one of the most efficient starting pitchers in MLB throughout most of his career. The 2025 campaign was arguably the best season of his career, as Peralta posted a 2.70 ERA (career-best) and 1.075 WHIP while recording 204 strikeouts through 176.2 innings pitched (career-high). It marked the third straight year Peralta threw 200 or more strikeouts in a single season.

The Mets hope to get that kind of production on the mound in 2026. Peralta steps into the starting rotation as the club's ace. He was one of New York's key acquisitions this offseason, as the front office also added Devin Williams to the bullpen, Bo Bichette to play third base, and Luis Robert Jr. to play center field.

Freddy Peralta will be the Opening Day starter to kick off his ninth season in MLB. The Mets are scheduled to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in that contest.