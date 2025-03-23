The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t make it easy. Their first half against the Utah Jazz was a masterclass in offensive futility. With brick after brick piling up, Cleveland's frustration was mounting, and a sense of déjà vu from their recent four-game losing streak creeping in. A miserable 3-of-25 performance from beyond the arc in the opening half ensured they wouldn’t cruise to victory. But despite their early struggles, the Cavs steadied themselves, found their rhythm, and ultimately pulled away for a much-needed 120-91 win.

It wasn’t pretty, but it was progress.

There’s no use sugar-coating it: Cleveland shot horrendously to start. Darius Garland air-balled a three-pointer, while the starting lineup combined for a ghastly 1-of-15 effort from deep in the first two quarters. This kind of inefficiency could have been catastrophic if they had been playing a team with more firepower.

Luckily, Utah wasn’t much better. The Jazz shot just 6-of-27 from beyond the arc in the first half, allowing the Cavs to cling to a six-point halftime lead despite their offensive ineptitude. The game was still there for the taking—it was just a matter of whether Cleveland could seize control.

Donovan Mitchell re-discovered some of his scoring punch against the Jazz

Mar 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts to a call against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Donovan Mitchell had struggled mightily in recent games, and he knew it. He shouldered the blame for Cleveland’s offensive woes, never one to shy away from accountability. But true to his word, he made a conscious effort to be better against Utah.

An offensive explosion didn’t define Mitchell’s night but his steady, measured approach. He didn’t force shots or freeze his teammates out of the offense. Instead, he picked his spots, attacking the rim when necessary and creating opportunities for others. He finished the first half with 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting—still not the efficiency he’s capable of, but a noticeable improvement.

His patience paid off. The rest of the team followed his lead, gradually shaking off the early malaise and rediscovering the brand of basketball that has defined their success this season.

The first half may have been ugly, but the second half was a different story. Whatever Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said in the locker room worked because Cleveland came out of the break looking like a completely different team.

The Cavs ripped off 15 unanswered points to start the third quarter, ballooning their lead to 21. Their defensive energy ramped up, generating turnovers and transition opportunities. A sluggish, disjointed first half gave way to a crisp, aggressive second half. Cleveland outscored Utah 37-19 in the third quarter alone, putting the game out of reach and giving their weary starters a much-needed break in the fourth.

Jarrett Allen led the charge with a game-high 18 points in just 26 minutes. No Cavs player had to take on a heavy offensive burden. De’Andre Hunter chipped in 15 off the bench and Garland managed 12 despite missing eight of his first nine shot attempts. Evan Mobley secured his 100th career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

It was a balanced effort, the kind Cleveland needed to snap out of its funk.

The Cavs keep adjusting rather than panicking

The best teams find ways to win even when things aren’t going their way. It would’ve been easy for the Cavs to let their early shooting struggles define the night. Instead, they adjusted.

When the threes weren’t falling, they attacked the paint. Allen and Mobley didn’t have massive scoring nights, but their presence inside was crucial. A few easy buckets around the rim helped shift the momentum. Mitchell and Garland, recognizing they needed to establish a rhythm, put their heads down and drove to the basket.

By the time Cleveland finally started hitting from deep in the second half, the game had already swung in their favor. They didn’t abandon the three-point shot entirely—they simply made sure it wasn’t their only option.

No one is going to pretend a win over the 16-win Jazz is cause for celebration. But when you’ve lost four straight and are desperate to get back on track, you’ll take any win you can get.

Cleveland’s performance wasn’t flawless, and they know tougher tests await. But for the first time in weeks, they looked like themselves again. The energy was back. The chemistry was evident. The joy and enthusiasm that had been missing in recent games returned.

It may have taken an ugly first half to get there, but by the final buzzer, the Cavs had finally put together the kind of performance they can build on.