The Cleveland Cavaliers are down 2-0 in their series against the Indiana Pacers, and it has been a shock to many. The Cavs came into the series as favorites, but they've also dealt with injuries in the first two games. Nonetheless, the Cavs had the lead for most of the period in Game 2, but the Pacers came back in the finals seconds.

It was Tyrese Haliburton who saved the day for the Pacers, as he hit the game-winning 3-pointer over Ty Jerome. Ironically, Jerome went on a podcast in the past, and he was asked to choose between Haliburton and Derrick White. Jerome chose White, and one of the hosts thought that he was disrespecting the Pacers guard.

What was a joke ended up becoming true Haliburton hitting that game winner over Ty Jerome is crazy man lol https://t.co/0GpoI4KeLN pic.twitter.com/yR48dPQdBz — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The host also said that he hoped Haliburton cooked the Cavs in the playoffs after Jerome didn't choose him in the game. Fast forward to now, and it seems like the host is getting what he wished. Haliburton put on his clutch gene at the end of Game 2, and it probably feels good for him to do so after he was voted as one of the most overrated players in the league.

On the other hand, the Cavs are going to need to regroup, and the hope is that they can get their key players back from injury for Game 3 and get a win.

Cavs looking to get back in series against Pacers

The Cavs are looking to get in the win column as they head to Indiana for Game 3. After the tough Game 2 loss, Donovan Mitchell kept the optimism and knows that the Cavs have what they need to get back in the series.

“I’m proud of every individual who put up a fight tonight,” Mitchell said. “We’ve shown how deep we are as a team, how great we are as a unit.

” …We can sit here and dwell on this and be home in about four or five days, or we can move on and take some things that we did really well and go from there. It sucks. It stings. But I believe in everybody in the locker room. We believe in each other.”

The one hope for the Cavs is that they can get healthy. Darius Garland has missed the first two games of the series with a toe sprain, while Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter missed Game 2 because of injuries. If they can get them back, it could work in the Cavs' favor.