This is a big game because both teams are two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, and it is significant for the second half of the season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Knicks are 36-18 and have won four of their last five games. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns make this team go. The Knicks are one of the best teams in the East. A win in this matchup would prove they are an actual contender because Cleveland has been the best team all season. This would be a giant win at the beginning of the back half of the NBA season.

The Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA, at 44-10, and have won four straight entering this matchup. Their starting lineup, led by Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley, is the best in the NBA. Still, their depth has also been a massive key, especially after adding De'Andre Hunter. They are a machine this year and can keep cementing their place on top of the East with a win here.

Here are the Knicks-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Cavaliers Odds

New York Knicks: +8 (-108)

Moneyline: +265

Cleveland Cavaliers: -8 (-112)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 241 (-110)

Under: 241 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks' offense has improved dramatically this season. They are fourth in scoring at 118.4 points per game, third in field goal percentage at 49.6%, and fifth in three-point shooting at 37.6% from behind the arc.

Five players on the Knicks average over double digits in scoring. Brunson is the engine of this offense, leading the team in scoring and assists with 26 points and 7.5 assists per game, respectively. The ball movement needs to be better, with them only averaging 27.6 assists per game.

Towns has been incredible for the Knicks, and his addition has been significant to this offense, giving them added dimension next to Brunson. He is the second-best scorer, averaging 24 points per game, and he has added a completely different dimension to the offense down low.

The Knicks should succeed on offense in this game against Cleveland and score. Brunson and Towns have been too good, and this defense can't slow down everyone on the roster.

The Knicks' defense has been solid but not as consistent as usual. They are 13th in points allowed, at 112.5 points per game, 20th in field goal percentage, at 47.3% from the field, and 30th in three-point percentage defense, at 37.8% from behind the arc.

Towns has been a beast for this frontcourt and is playing exceptionally well as a difference-maker. He leads the team in rebounds with 13.4 per game, while OG Anunoby is the team leader in blocks at 0.9 per game.

The Knicks also have a solid perimeter defense and five players average at least one steal. Anunoby leads the team with 1.4 steals per game, and Josh Hart is injured. Due to their athleticism, this defense should still find some success against the Cavaliers, but it's a massive challenge on the road.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers have been great on offense this season and are only behind the Grizzlies in scoring offense. They are second in scoring at 122.7 points per game, second in field-goal percentage at 49.8%, and first in three-point percentage at 39.3%.

Seven different Cavaliers are averaging more than double digits in scoring, and Mitchell is easily the team's best and most consistent scorer, averaging 23.9 points per game. Garland is a key piece to this backcourt and what the Cavaliers can do on offense. Garland leads the team in assists with 6.7 per game and is second in scoring. The Cavaliers are averaging 29.1 assists per game as a team.

The Cavaliers have the best starting lineup in the NBA, extending past the backcourt and into their frontcourt. They have the offense to score on anyone. They should find success against the Knicks because they have too many ways to beat them.

The Cavaliers' defense has been excellent but is not as elite as their offense. They are 11th in points allowed, 111.9 points per game, sixth in field-goal defense, 45.5%, and 20th in three-point defense, 36.3%.

Jarrett Allen and Mobley are the two massive keys for the Cavaliers' down low and have been crucial to their success on defense. They make up the best frontcourt in the NBA. Allen leads the team in rebounding, at 10.3 per game, while Mobley leads the team in blocks, averaging 1.5 per game.

Their perimeter defense has also been elite. Four players average at least one steal, and Mitchell is the steals leader, averaging 1.4 per game. This defense should find success at home against the Knicks.

Final Knicks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Knicks lack the Cavaliers' talent, but Mitchell is the best player and will outduel Brunson. The Cavaliers win and cover to make a statement in the East.

Final Knicks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -8 (-112)