In Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers, the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t just win a playoff game. Instead, it saw Evan Mobley and the Cavs rediscover who they are.

With their season hanging in the balance and a daunting 2-0 series hole to climb out of, it wasn’t a high-flying dunk or a buzzer-beating three that changed everything. It was Mobley, elevating to meet Tyrese Haliburton at the rim and sending his shot back with force and purpose. In that moment, the Cavs reconnected with the gritty, defensively dominant version of themselves, and they didn’t look back.

Cleveland’s 124-106 victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals wasn’t just a response. It was a revival. And no one embodied that more than Mobley.

After missing Game 2 with a sprained ankle, Mobley returned and imposed his will with 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and three blocks. However, for Mobley, it wasn’t just about filling the box score. It was about anchoring the defense, energizing the team, and making the kind of statement only a franchise cornerstone can.

“I mean, you saw Evan Mobley blocking shots on the glass, obviously his scoring, but just his presence down there with [Jarrett Allen], it just helps everybody,” said guard Donovan Mitchell, who poured in a game-high 43 points in yet another terrific playoff performance.

Mobley wasn’t the only Cavs player gutting through injury to be back on the floor. Darius Garland returned from a painful toe sprain that had sidelined him for four games, and De’Andre Hunter fought through a dislocated thumb. The trio’s availability was in question until just before tip-off. Head coach Kenny Atkinson admitted the decision came down to the wire.

“Yeah, I guess you just get adrenaline going and, listen, those guys — we were down 2-0,” Atkinson said. “It was kind of now or never.”

The Cavs saw immediate results from their returning players

The results were immediate. Cleveland opened the game on an 11-0 run, sparked by Mobley’s early block and capped by a Max Strus three. It wasn’t just a good start. The team that had steamrolled Miami in the first round and claimed the East’s top seed had returned, just in time.

Mobley was at the heart of it all. With his ankle still not fully healed, he admitted he could barely put weight on it earlier in the week. Regardless, he anchored a surprise 3-2 zone defense that disrupted Indiana’s rhythm and cooled off the previously red-hot Haliburton. The Pacers never recovered.

Garland’s impact was more subtle but still critical. He finished with 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting and four turnovers, but his ability to handle the ball and set the tempo allowed Mitchell to focus on scoring, where he thrived.

Hunter added eight points and five rebounds in 21 minutes, providing needed depth and defensive energy off the bench. It wasn’t flashy, but it mattered.

Collectively, their return restored Cleveland’s balance. No longer relying solely on Mitchell’s heroics, the Cavs looked whole again, even if physically, they were far from it. And perhaps more importantly, they played like a team with belief.

“We appreciate them fighting through whatever they’re going through,” Strus said. “We’re grateful for them, and hopefully they can do it again on Sunday.”

Game 4 now looms as a chance for Cleveland to even the series, with momentum finally tilting their way. The storyline that had dominated the week, who would suit up, and at what cost, may finally be put to rest. In its place, the Cavs can write a new chapter. One where their best players, even at less than full strength, deliver when it matters most.