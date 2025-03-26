For Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers, it’s not how you start—it’s how you finish. The Cavs capped off their grueling five-game road trip with a statement win, taking down the Portland Trail Blazers 122-111. While it wasn’t a picture-perfect performance, it was a return to form for a Cleveland squad that had looked out of sorts during a recent four-game losing streak.

More importantly, it was a reminder of how dangerous this Cavs team can be when its stars shine—especially Darius Garland, who took center stage in Cleveland superstar Donovan Mitchell’s absence.

At one point during this cross-country trek, the Cavs seemed to be on the verge of unraveling. Heavy legs, poor shooting, and lackluster defense had them looking nothing like the Eastern Conference’s top team. At times, frustration was palpable, stretching from the locker room to the fans watching back in Cleveland. But head coach Kenny Atkinson never wavered, urging his team to look in the mirror, acknowledge their flaws, and get back to the fundamentals.

Darius Garland helped the Cavs get down to business to defeat the Blazers

That mentality was on display Tuesday night. The Blazers, clinging to their fading postseason hopes, came out swinging. The opening quarter was a shootout, with both teams trading blows and finishing the frame knotted at 33 apiece. But when the second quarter began, Cleveland’s defense finally came alive. The Cavs turned stops into easy buckets, building an 11-point lead before heading into halftime up 60-52.

Portland wasn’t going to go away quietly. The Blazers roared back in the third quarter, dropping 34 points and repeatedly cutting Cleveland’s lead to a single possession. But every time Portland made a push, the Cavs had an answer. Ty Jerome—who turned in his best performance in a Cavs uniform—scored 13 of his 25 points in that period, keeping Cleveland in control.

The fourth quarter was where Garland took over. With Portland once again making a final push, Cleveland’s young star put his foot down and closed the door. He orchestrated the offense with precision, attacking the defense with a mix of floaters, mid-range pull-ups, and crafty finishes at the rim. The Blazers had no answer for him. The Cavs star poured in nine critical points in the final frame, including a stretch of seven straight, before sinking a dagger jumper from the corner to put the game out of reach.

Garland’s final line—27 points on 11-of-19 shooting with eight assists—only tells part of the story. This was a performance reminiscent of the All-Star-caliber guard the Cavs know he can be. It was a throwback to a time when Garland dictated the flow of games with his handle, footwork, and vision, slicing through defenses with the confidence of a veteran floor general.

This road trip hadn’t been kind to Garland. His numbers were respectable, but he hadn’t been the impact player Cleveland needed him to be. The three-point shot hadn’t been falling, and there were stretches where he didn't look like an offensive focal point. That wasn’t the case in Portland. This was the version of Garland that makes the Cavs a true contender—a fearless, high-IQ playmaker who can take over when the moment demands it.

How Cleveland supported Darius Garland to secure the win

Garland wasn’t alone in carrying the load. Ty Jerome, playing just his second game after a lengthy injury absence, provided a massive spark off the bench with 25 points in 21 minutes. His timely shot-making was crucial in preventing the Blazers from stealing momentum. Meanwhile, Evan Mobley was a force on both ends, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks in a dominant showing. Jarrett Allen (14 points), Sam Merrill (14), and De’Andre Hunter (11) also contributed to the balanced effort.

The win moves Cleveland to 58-14 on the season, maintaining their five-game lead over Boston for the Eastern Conference’s top seed with just 10 games remaining. More importantly, it provides the kind of confidence boost this team needed heading into the final stretch.

Last season, an injury-related absence for Donovan Mitchell might have spelled disaster. But this year’s Cavs have evolved. They don’t just rely on one superstar to carry them—they have multiple players capable of stepping up when called upon. Tuesday night was proof of that.

The flight home will feel much different than it would have just a few days ago. What once seemed like a road trip spiraling into disaster now ends with a sense of accomplishment. Cleveland fought through adversity, rediscovered its identity, and saw one of its most important players return to form.

For Garland, this wasn’t just another win—it was a statement. A reminder that when he’s at his best, the Cavs are a different beast entirely.

And as the playoffs loom, that’s a reality the rest of the NBA should be paying close attention to.