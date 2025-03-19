Rather than racking up regular season wins, the Cleveland Cavaliers are focused on the big picture in their upcoming matchup with the Sacramento Kings. As they continue their grueling West Coast road trip, the Cavs will be without All-Star point guard Darius Garland when they face the Kings in Sacramento. Thankfully, the decision to sit Garland isn’t due to injury. Instead, it's a strategic move to ensure he remains fresh as the postseason looms.

Garland was available in Cleveland’s recent hard-fought loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The star guard had 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting along with eight assists in 32 minutes of play. With the Cavs facing a stretch of four more games in seven days before returning home, head coach Cleveland opted to rest Garland in the second game of this back-to-back against Sacramento.

Resting Darius Garland speaks volumes of the Cavs' strength in numbers

It’s a move that underscores Cleveland’s confidence in its depth, as well as its commitment to entering the playoffs in peak condition. While the Cavs have lost two straight games for the first time since January, history suggests they can handle Garland’s absence. They are a perfect 4-0 in games he has missed this season, including a two-game stretch in late February when a hip injury sidelined him. In those games, Cleveland secured wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic, showing that they can compete even when one of their primary offensive engines is unavailable.

The Kings, however, are in a different situation. Unlike Cleveland, Sacramento is fighting for postseason security. The Kings have struggled to maintain their standing in the hyper-competitive Western Conference. They currently sitting in ninth place after enduring a recent four-game losing streak.

To make matters worse for Sacramento, they will be without their own All-Star big man, Domantas Sabonis, who remains out with an ankle injury. The Kings are just 2-4 without Sabonis this season, making his absence particularly damaging against a Cavs squad still featuring the defensive prowess of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Even without Garland, Cleveland’s roster remains formidable. Donovan Mitchell, the team’s leading scorer at 27.5 points per game, will take on an even greater offensive burden. Isaac Okoro, meanwhile, should slide into the starting lineup as he did during Garland’s previous absences. Cavs guard Craig Porter Jr. is also likely to see extended minutes off the bench, bringing an injection of energy and playmaking to the second unit.

Darius Garland has dazzled for Cleveland this season

Garland’s value to the Cavs cannot be overstated. The 24-year-old has been a steady force, playing in 64 of Cleveland’s 68 games this season and averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field. His chemistry with Mitchell and his ability to orchestrate Cleveland’s offense makes him one of the most vital players on the roster.

Yet, the Cavs understand the bigger picture. With a playoff berth virtually locked up, the primary concern is making sure their stars are healthy and well-rested when the postseason begins. The Eastern Conference is stacked with contenders, and a deep playoff run will require Garland, Mitchell, and the rest of Cleveland’s core to be operating at full strength.

Resting Garland now is a precautionary step. It acknowledges the wear and tear of an 82-game season and prioritizes long-term success over short-term results. While some teams are scrambling for every possible win, the Cavs are in the enviable position of managing their assets wisely.

As Cleveland faces Sacramento, the focus will be on how the team adapts without one of its primary playmakers. The Cavs have already proven they can win without Garland, but maintaining their rhythm and defensive intensity will be key. Mitchell’s leadership, Mobley’s defensive dominance, and the supporting cast’s ability to step up will dictate how they navigate this challenge.

With the playoffs fast approaching, every decision matters. The Cavs aren’t just thinking about one game. They’re thinking about what’s to come. That’s why against the Kings in Sacramento, Darius Garland will be watching from the sideline, cheering on his Cavs teammates.