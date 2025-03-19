The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the NBA’s biggest revelations this season. They've stormed through the league and cemented themselves as a legitimate title contender. But as it is for most teams, a familiar adversary threatened to slow the Cavs down: injuries.

Evan Mobley, the Cavs’ defensive anchor and rising two-way star, has been sidelined with a right foot contusion. The injury forced him to miss Cleveland's recent game against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs' depth has carried them through adversity before. However, Mobley’s absence was glaring in their 104-97 loss. His ability to protect the rim, facilitate the offense, and provide a reliable interior scoring presence is irreplaceable. Without him, the Cavs struggled to generate consistent offense when their three-point shooting sputtered.

The good news? Against the LA Clippers, Mobley's back in action for the Cavs.

Evan Mobley is back for the Cavs against the Clippers

After being listed as questionable against the Clippers, Mobley cleared pregame warmups without setbacks and was officially inserted into the starting lineup. While Cleveland has been cautious with player injuries all season long, the decision to activate Mobley signals that he’s fully recovered and ready to make an impact.

And make an impact he must.

The Cavs have lost 11 games this season, with four of those losses coming in contests Mobley has missed. That includes a matchup against the Miami Heat, where he exited early with an ankle sprain, leaving Cleveland scrambling to fill the defensive void.

When he’s on the court, however, the Cavs transform into a different beast entirely. Mobley is averaging 19.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks over his last 10 appearances, proving himself as not just a key contributor but a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate. His presence on the floor allows Cleveland to suffocate opposing offenses, swarm the paint, and dictate the pace of the game.

That level of defensive versatility is particularly crucial against a team like the Clippers, who boast a potent offensive duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Without Mobley, the Cavaliers would have had to rely heavily on Jarrett Allen, De’Andre Hunter, Dean Wade, and Tristan Thompson to manage frontcourt minutes. While those players have stepped up in stretches, Mobley’s ability to switch onto perimeter players, protect the rim, and create transition opportunities is irreplaceable.

Evan Mobley will help stabilize Cleveland's offense

Mobley’s return helps stabilize Cleveland’s offensive approach. When the Cavs’ perimeter shooting runs cold, they rely on Mobley’s touch to keep the scoreboard moving. Mobley's chemistry with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell has helped elevate Cleveland’s offensive efficiency, making them one of the best-scoring teams in the NBA. That inside-out balance is essential as the team gears up for the postseason, where defensive intensity rises and easy buckets become harder to find.

That’s why the decision to bring Mobley back wasn’t taken lightly. Cleveland’s coaching staff and medical team have been methodical about player recovery. They know that their ultimate goal isn’t just regular-season wins. It's playoff success. If there had been even a sliver of doubt about Mobley’s readiness, the Cavs would have held him out another game.

For Mobley, though, the timing couldn’t be better. With the playoffs looming, he can re-establish himself as one of the league’s premier defenders. The Clippers provide an immediate test. But beyond that, the next few weeks will be crucial for Mobley to regain full rhythm and conditioning ahead of a grueling postseason run.

There’s no denying that Cleveland is built to withstand adversity. They’ve proven it time and again this season. But with Mobley back in the fold, their ceiling is undeniably higher. As he takes the floor against the Clippers, one thing is clear. The Cavs aren’t just looking to survive without him anymore. They’re ready to thrive with him leading the charge.