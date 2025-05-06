The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the Eastern Conference Semifinals with the momentum of a 64-win season and a clean sweep of the Miami Heat. But after a bruising 121-112 Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Cavs now find themselves in unfamiliar and deeply concerning territory. The defeat stung. However, the injuries Cleveland has endured may hurt even more in the long run.

Three critical players, All-Star point guard Darius Garland, All-Star forward Evan Mobley, and key wing De'Andre Hunter, are all officially listed as questionable for Game 2 at Rocket Arena. While each player's situation varies, the Cavs' title hopes now hinge on medical evaluations as much as coaching decisions.

Garland, nursing a sprained big toe, has already missed the team's last three playoff games. Initially hurt late in the regular season, Garland attempted to return in the first-round series against the Heat. However, Garland aggravated the injury in Game 2.

Since then, he's been sidelined and replaced in the starting lineup by Sam Merrill. Unfortunately, the sharpshooting reserve is a solid but limited option compared to Cleveland's floor general.

Mobley, one of the league's best defensive bigs, is dealing with a left ankle sprain sustained late in Game 1. His absence would be a seismic loss for Cleveland, especially considering how much pressure Indiana's fast-paced offense puts on rim protection.

Then there's Hunter, who dislocated his right thumb on a hard fall after a block by Bennedict Mathurin. Although Hunter, who shoots right-handed, has expressed optimism about playing, he was not present at Game 2's pregame morning shootaround, a troubling sign. According to Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson, these injuries will be a test of Cleveland's depth.

“It's a sign of a good program,” Atkinson said after a 114-112 loss to Indiana. “I've been saying all year, we are 18-deep. That's why I have confidence going into these types of games where we know we are going to be playing our bench a lot and our young guys a lot.”

Cavs will have to be creative as injuries pile up

If Mobley and Hunter can't go and Garland remains out, the Cavs will be forced to get creative. Dean Wade could slide into Mobley's starting spot. From there, the Cavs will expect more minutes from Isaac Okoro and Javonte Green on the wing.

Okoro, however, went 0-for-2 from deep in Game 1 and will need to be more reliable offensively. Wade, once a key cog in Cleveland's rotation, has seen his minutes dwindle. But his versatility could be vital in slowing down Indiana's relentless transition attack.

Mitchell, meanwhile, is expected to suit up despite appearing to limp at times during the second half of Game 1. He brushed off concerns, telling reporters after shootaround, “I'm good. I'm excited,” Mitchell said. “It's going to be a good game.”

But Mitchell cannot carry the weight alone. He attempted 30 shots in Game 1, a volume that signals desperation more than strategy. For Cleveland to win Game 2, the offense must become more balanced. Jarrett Allen needs more touches. Shooters need space. Atkinson must find creative ways to scheme open looks, especially if three key rotation players are sidelined.

The Pacers, to their credit, will make life difficult. They aren't elite defensively. However, they thrive on chaos and pace, often baiting opponents into rushed decisions and poor shot selection. Expect them to try and wear down Mitchell by forcing him into isolation-heavy sets and daring Cleveland's role players to beat them.

The sense of urgency is palpable. While it's only Game 2, the circumstances between an injury-riddled roster, a lost homecourt advantage, and a deep Pacers team smelling blood make it feel like a must-win. If they lose, the Cavs head to Indianapolis down 2-0 with major question marks swirling around the health of their stars. That's something Cleveland needs to avoid.