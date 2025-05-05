ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pacers visit the Cavaliers on Tuesday for Game 2! The Pacers came out and shocked the Cavaliers in Game 1, so the Cavaliers have a chance to bounce back in this series and tie it up. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Pacers-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Pacers won the series against the Bucks, 4-1, and shocked Cleveland with a win in Game 1. Six players, including the entire starting lineup, scored in double digits. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton have been a great duo on offense, but the balance of the Pacers has been massive. Andrew Nembhard was the leading scorer in Game 1 for Indiana, and the rest of the roster needs a game on par with Game 1 to compete.

The Cavaliers dominated the opening series against the Heat and swept them 4-0. However, the Pacers shocked them in Game 1, and now they are down 1-0. Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are the big standouts in the starting lineup. The depth must be more productive, especially if Garland is out again. Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter are the candidates to step up with Garland out.

An update on Monday draws concern as both Mobley and Hunter are banged up, and their status is up in the air for Game 2.

Here are the Pacers-Cavaliers NBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Pacers-Cavaliers Game 2 Odds

Indiana Pacers: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +385

Cleveland Cavaliers: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pacers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers' offense has been one of the most reliable all season and has been great in the postseason. They are third in scoring, at 118.3 points per game, second in field-goal percentage, 50.4%, and first in three-point percentage, 41.6%.

Six different Pacers average more than double digits, and Siakam stands out as the most consistent scorer, averaging 19.3 points per game. Haliburton is second, averaging 18.3 points per game, and is also the engine that makes the entire offense go. Haliburton is the assists leader with 11.8 points per game, also the best in the postseason. Nembhard and Turner are next up, averaging 16.3 and 16.2 points per game, respectively.

Siakam and Haliburton have been great in this offense. The balance is what makes this offense so dangerous. They dominated in Game 1 and need to do it again on the road in Game 2.

Why the Cavaliers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers have been unimpressive on defense, but due to their offense, it has not mattered. They are 13th in scoring defense, allowing 110.5 points per game; ninth in field-goal defense, 45.4%; and seventh in three-point defense, 35.5%.

Nesmith is the rebounding leader, averaging 6.7 per game, while Siakam is second, averaging 6.3 per game. Their perimeter defense has also been solid at best. Two players are tied for the team lead in steals with 1.2 per game: Siakam and Nembhard.

The Pacers have a roster full of playmakers, but the defense has left a lot on the table all season and into the postseason. It is a bad matchup against an offense led by Donovan Mitchell, and the Cavaliers will be angry and ready for a bounce-back in Game 2.

The Cavaliers have been great on offense this season and are still the top offense in the postseason. They are first in scoring at 123.2 points per game, first in field-goal percentage at 50.5%, and second in three-point percentage at 40.4%.

Seven different Cavaliers are averaging more than double digits in scoring, and Mitchell is easily the team's best and most consistent scorer, averaging 25.6 points per game. Garland is dealing with an injury, so with him out, Jerome and Mobley are up next in scoring with 17.2 and 17 points per game, respectively. Jerome is also the assists leader, averaging 5.4 per game.

The Cavaliers had the best starting lineup in the NBA, but it has been more of a struggle with Garland injured. Still, you can trust this offense against the Pacers and their lack of defense.

The Cavaliers' defense has been solid in the postseason. They are fourth in points allowed, 100.6 points per game, 11th in field-goal defense, 46.2%, and 13th in three-point defense, 37.9%.

Jarrett Allen and Mobley are the two massive keys for the Cavaliers' down low and have been crucial to their success on defense. They are the best frontcourt in the NBA. Allen leads the team in rebounding at 9.2 per game, while Mobley leads the team in blocks, averaging 0.6 per game. Their perimeter defense has also been elite. Five players average at least one steal, and Allen is the steals leader, averaging 2.4 per game.

This defense should bounce back after the Pacers shocked them in Game 1. They are primed for a much better performance after dominating the previous series against the Heat.

Final Pacers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Pacers looked great in Game 1, but the Cavaliers are still a great team and should bounce back nicely in Game 2. The Cavaliers win and cover at home to tie the series at 1-1 heading back to Indiana.

Final Pacers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -10 (-110)