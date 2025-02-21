It has been a great season for the Cleveland Cavaliers both on and off the court. They continue their hot streak as the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference. But more importantly, the Cavs have also silenced their doubters at the trade deadline by making a swing for DeAndre Hunter, who's potentially the final piece of their championship puzzle.

Although a lot of experts would rate the Cavs' trade deadline highly, that doesn't mean they addressed the remaining concerns in their roster. While Cleveland has little to no problems with their roster composition, their success has been in the regular season for the most part. It remains to be seen whether they can translate it in the postseason.

Nonetheless, it would've been ideal for the Cavaliers to have used the trade deadline as an opportunity to beef up their thin frontcourt. As a result, the Cavs' biggest mistake at the 2025 NBA trade deadline was failing to make a move for a reliable backup center.

Thin frontcourt depth

While Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have been reliable big men for the Cavaliers, the team doesn't have plenty of options outside of them. In fact, the next true center on Cleveland's bench is Tristan Thompson. Thompson was the team's starting center for the Cavaliers' historic 2016 NBA championship run. However, it's been nearly nine years since then and there's no doubt that the Canadian big man is way past his prime.

The 13-year NBA veteran is averaging 1.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.3 blocks per game. Those aren't exactly the kind of numbers you want from a reliever for your main anchors around the rim. The Cavs have made a solid case to win it all this year by holding on to the top spot in the Eastern Conference. While their chemistry and depth have turned some heads, their frontcourt still contains a huge hole for their second unit.

With the NBA season approaching its final stretch, it's important for Cleveland to keep their main guns fresh for the playoffs including Mobley and Allen. Perhaps, an additional big body can solve the missing piece of the puzzle.

Dean Wade has suffered injuries this year

Aside from Thompson, the Cavs also rely on Dean Wade for their second unit. The do-it-all 6-foot-9 power forward has been instrumental to the team's success this season. When healthy, he is averaging 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Wade makes an impact by spacing the floor and defending multiple positions. Unfortunately, Cleveland hasn't exactly enjoyed his services on a full-time basis.

This year, Wade has only suited up in 35 games. He missed some games earlier in the season, thanks to an ankle injury. To make matters worse, Wade will be absent for another chunk of games, as he tries to recover from a bone bruise in his right knee. Although he's scheduled to see action against the New York Knicks, it wouldn't be wise for Cleveland to immediately rush him back in full blast.

As a result, Kenny Atkinson will probably place him on a minutes restriction. It also remains to be seen what kind of shape Wade will be once he returns to the fold. Nonetheless, the Wine and Gold will probably need some big bodies to shore up their depleted frontcourt rotation.

Low-key buyout market moves

Fortunately for the Cavs, the team has a chance to make up for their biggest trade deadline mistake. By trading for Hunter, the team was successful in not only acquiring a potential game-changing championship piece in Hunter, but they also didn't make major moves to disrupt the squad's chemistry.

But more importantly, financially, they were also able to escape the luxury tax penalties so it was a two-birds-with-one-stone kind of move. With enough wiggle room, it's up to the front office to make some final roster adjustments through the buyout market.

The Cavaliers are reportedly picking up forward Javonte Green once he concludes his buyout with the New Orleans Pelicans. He will certainly beef up their wings, especially after the departures of Caris LeVert and Georges Niang. However, the team could use an additional big man for their frontcourt. As a result, they did sign Nae'Qwan Tomlin to a 10-day contract.

Tomlin is a 6-foot-10 big man who played for the Cavs' NBA G-League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge. At the G-League, he averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. With several injuries in the team's frontcourt, an additional big body with more youth is much better than an aging Thompson, who's clearly better off playing only during garbage minutes. While his inexperience might be a cause for concern, Tomlin might just be the under-the-radar acquisition for Cleveland to pull off more surprises.