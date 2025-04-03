The Cleveland Cavaliers turned some heads to kick off the 2024-25 season by going on a historic 15-0 run. While they failed to maintain their undefeated streak, it's safe to say that they're still the hottest team in the NBA. The Cavs are most likely headed to the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, especially after breaking through the 60-win mark.

While Cleveland is expected to make some noise in the playoffs, everyone knows that the postseason is a different animal compared to the regular season. As a result, it remains to be seen whether the Wine and Gold can translate their current success into the games that matter the most. But just like any NBA team, matchups can certainly play a major role in how far a team goes. For this piece, let's take a look at the most ideal and worst matchups that the Cavs could possibly draw.

Dream scenario: Bucks fall to the Play-In Tournament and face the Cavs in the first round

The Milwaukee Bucks were one of the most dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference, especially after taking the NBA Cup earlier this year. However, their playoff pursuit just took a massive hit when Damian Lillard was diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis. As a result, the Bucks could possibly be without their secondary superstar for the rest of the season, potentially altering the playoff landscape.

Lillard's absence puts Milwaukee in a tough spot. They're currently hanging on in the sixth seed, which is the last automatic spot to the playoffs. Otherwise, the Bucks could be asking for trouble by going through the Play-In Tournament. And should they survive the Play-In, which could possibly include the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks, an early clash with the Cavaliers would seriously threaten their championship chances.

In the 2024-25 season, the Cavs swept the Bucks in four games. To make matters worse, Lillard was still with the Bucks when these games were played. Now without their elite point guard, Milwaukee will certainly have a glaring hole on their offensive end, putting more pressure on Giannis Antetokounmpo to carry the load. This should make it easier for the Cavaliers to get through their first round without much resistance.

The Bucks don't exactly have the personnel to match up against the Cavs' dangerous rotation, and their chances grew slimmer with Lillard out indefinitely. Moreover, Cleveland should be able to slow down Giannis when they parade the twin-tower combination of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Nightmare scenario: Atlanta take the eighth seed to become Cleveland first round matchup

If there's a team that Cleveland should watch out for, it'd be the Atlanta Hawks. Make no mistake, the Cavs look like a team that contends against any team in the East in a seven-game series. However, the Hawks were one of the few teams that gave the best team in the East a run for their money.

In fact, they finished their season series 2-1 against the Wine and Gold. Personnel-wise, Atlanta still has a sharpshooting Trae Young, who's supported by defensive ace Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, and first-overall pick Zacharie Risacher. All of them could be threats against Cleveland should they meet in the postseason.

On the bright side for the Cavaliers, this isn't the same Hawks squad they lost twice to earlier in the season. For starters, Atlanta was one of the busiest teams at the trade deadline. One of which saw them strike a deal with Cleveland, which saw them swap DeAndre Hunter for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and some draft picks. The addition of Hunter to the Cavs rotation has only magnified the team's postseason chances.

But more importantly, the Hawks also lost Jalen Johnson to a shoulder injury in January, sidelining him for the rest of the year. It's worth noting that the Cavs notched their lone victory against the Hawks, 137-115 when Johnson was shut down. But while Atlanta isn't as dangerous, they're still a team that demands respect, especially once Young gets hot and their defense clicks.

Chances are good that the Cavaliers will draw the Hawks in the first round. Currently, Atlanta sits at the eighth seed with a 36-40 record. This gives them a twice-to-beat advantage should they fail to get past their first Play-In assignment. Although the Cavs are probably still expected to take care of them in the playoffs, it won't be a walk in the park for the hottest team in the league.